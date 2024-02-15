Stacey Dooley's incredibly chic home office is making us want to redecorate

Stacey Dooley is clearly a woman of many talents. Not only is she a skilled journalist, presenter and Strictly champion, but the mother-of-one has a brilliant eye for interior design.

Stacey lives with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton – with whom she won the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition in 2019 – and their one-year-old daughter, Minnie.

Although Stacey and Kevin keep their daughter mostly out of the spotlight, the 36-year-old does occasionally share glimpses of their home life, including their stunning home.

The journalist has given the couple's home office a complete overhaul and it's giving us major interior inspiration.

Stacey Dooley's revamped and totally chic home office…

Before… © Instagram Stacey took to Instagram to unveil her shiny new office in a reveal video, acknowledging that her following had been requesting to see more of her home. "HERE'S THE OFFICE RENO KIDS," she wrote. The Strictly winner was keen to give a shoutout to online retailer Vinterior, whom she collaborated with on the project, and stressed that she was "always" going to source preloved items when it came to filling the room with furniture. "Sustainability is the obvious plus, but I also genuinely prefer the look of furniture that's had a past!" Beginning the video, Stacey panned around the room in 'before' mode showing what the bare room looked like before they had finished.

…After © Instagram The result is stunning! We're obsessed with the entire theme of this room. A huge burgundy sofa sits close to the wall upon entering, with a marble-effect coffee table placed in front of it. Stacey placed a stack of chic books, two vases full of blooms and a sphered ornament to add some style. The pair are fortunate to live in a building that has huge windows, so plenty of light floods the room. In front of the huge windows sits a couple of plant pots, one being a large fern. We also love the pale pink carpet and, although there is a muted-tone theme throughout, the pops of colour bring vibrancy to the room.

Stacey shared more snaps on her Instagram View post on Instagram

Planet-forward design © Instagram One thing that caught our eye was the desk placed in the corner of the room. The cabinet desk is the epitome of vintage chic. It's full of storage drawers and has a huge tabletop for Stacey or Kevin to work from. The dark wood adds to the vintage element, but the desk has obviously been given a spruce up because it's in pristine condition and beautifully varnished.

MORE: Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie rocks her first cowboy boots in adorable snap

MORE: Stacey Dooley leaves fans swooning with rare glimpse of incredible family kitchen

Fireplace The fireplace also adds to the Victorian element of their home, but the pair have given it a lick of black paint to really stand out. The dark features on the fireplace are completely different to the light pink walls, but the contrast is gorgeous. The fireplace also features pretty artwork in a frame leaning against the wall, and a tall plant sits next to it. We also spy Stacey and Kevin's Glitterball trophy proudly on display!