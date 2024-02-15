Stacey Dooley's incredibly chic home office is making us want to redecorate

Although Stacey and Kevin keep their daughter mostly out of the spotlight, the 36-year-old does occasionally share glimpses of their home life, including their stunning home.
The journalist has given the couple's home office a complete overhaul and it's giving us major interior inspiration.
Stacey Dooley's revamped and totally chic home office…
Before…
Stacey took to Instagram to unveil her shiny new office in a reveal video, acknowledging that her following had been requesting to see more of her home. "HERE'S THE OFFICE RENO KIDS," she wrote.
The Strictly winner was keen to give a shoutout to online retailer Vinterior, whom she collaborated with on the project, and stressed that she was "always" going to source preloved items when it came to filling the room with furniture.
"Sustainability is the obvious plus, but I also genuinely prefer the look of furniture that's had a past!"
Beginning the video, Stacey panned around the room in 'before' mode showing what the bare room looked like before they had finished.
You may also like
…After
The result is stunning! We're obsessed with the entire theme of this room. A huge burgundy sofa sits close to the wall upon entering, with a marble-effect coffee table placed in front of it.
Stacey placed a stack of chic books, two vases full of blooms and a sphered ornament to add some style.
The pair are fortunate to live in a building that has huge windows, so plenty of light floods the room.
In front of the huge windows sits a couple of plant pots, one being a large fern.
We also love the pale pink carpet and, although there is a muted-tone theme throughout, the pops of colour bring vibrancy to the room.