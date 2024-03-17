Stacey Dooley makes rare confession about Kevin Clifton following birthday tears

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton recently celebrated their daughter Minnie's first birthday, and the presenter has opened up about their family in a new interview.

Speaking to Metro in a candid chat, the stylish redhead discussed how motherhood has made her more empathetic to others, the challenges of breastfeeding while working in TV, and of course, her experience on Strictly.

The mum-of-one confessed that she wasn't prepared for the level of attention the BBC show would bring, admitting to the paper: "There is inevitably more of an interest in your personal life – and the fact that I fell for my partner probably didn't help."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

The interview's publication comes a few days after Stacey was brought to tears by Kevin's kindness. Last weekend, the former Strictly professional shared a special tribute for his girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram on the documentary maker's birthday, Kevin uploaded a gorgeous photo of his beau as she posed in a gorgeous beige jumper while playing with strands of her signature red hair.

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly in 2018

"Happy birthday to my best friend, my girl, my everything @sjdooley," the dancer penned. "The loveliest, kindest, funniest, cleverest, warmest girl ever. Love u so much baby." The tribute clearly touched Stacey's heart as she responded to the post with a string of heart and crying emojis.

Stacey has kept the details of her birthday celebrations to herself, but one of her friends shared a post of the birthday girl that was taken on her daughter Minnie's birthday, with the doting mum carrying a three-tiered birthday cake covered in pink icing and white decorations.

© Getty The couple announced they were expecting a child in 2022

Although the couple often keep the youngster out of the spotlight, they do share the occasional snap of their darling girl. In a sweet photo shared last month, for example, the doting dad proved how close his bond is with his daughter as he cradled his child in his arms.

Minnie looked so precious in the snap wearing a candyfloss pink pyjama set emblazoned with ballerina mice, presents and snow-topped fir trees. Alongside his sweet update, Kevin commented: "Taking some rest with daddy" followed by a red heart emoji and a little mouse.

© Instagram The star walking her daughter Minnie

Shortly after Stacey gave birth, Kevin took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable photo that revealed the baby's gender and name in one. The snap was of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents."

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly… Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.

Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.



The professional dancer then followed up with an Instagram Story which said simply: "Our daughter Minnie is here." While the couple have kept much of their family life under wraps, former Strictly champ Stacey has been incredibly honest about her experience as a first-time mother.

© Shutterstock Stacey and Kevin on This Morning

During an appearance on The One Show, Stacey told presenters Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic."

She added: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."