Stacey Dooley shares glimpse inside hotel-worthy bedroom at home with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley's new home is a masterclass in beautiful, modern interiors – and her bedroom is no exception!

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the documentary maker, who lives with her partner Kevin Clifton and their baby daughter Minnie, shared a glimpse of her serene bedroom whilst asking fans for some DIY advice.

© Instagram Stacey's bedroom is a tranquil haven

The room in question resembled a Scandi haven thanks to the tall ceilings, the funky, cream leather seating area and the ornate glass chandelier. On the walls, Stacey, 36, created a cosy ambiance with a muted khaki colour, whilst underfoot, the TV star added some softness with light grey carpet.

Elsewhere, the former Glow Up presenter adorned her rustic fireplace with quirky pottery and a small vase of yellow flowers. She added warmth with a small lamp and added pops of colour with her blush pink bedding. Perfection!

© Instagram The TV star has transformed the space into a hotel-worthy room

"Basically, we've painted the walls in our bedroom, just moving everything back in," she told her fans. "So I want to put the telly on the wall and then you know how you can get a piece of art or a really cool sliding cupboard to hide it. Do I put it on this wall, this wall here or this wall?"

She added: "So the bed is here. What are we thinking? And is this relatively straightforward or is it going to mean that I'm going to have to take half the wall down. Thanks in advance. Ciao for now."

Stacey and Kevin purchased their stunning home back in 2020, and they've been working hard behind-the-scenes ever since to transform the property into a gorgeous family home. The duo welcomed a new addition in January last year when they welcomed their first child together – a daughter called Minnie.

© Instagram Stacey gave birth to her daughter on 10 January 2023

Back in January, the pair celebrated their little girl's milestone first birthday with a pink-themed party complete with pearlescent balloons, a towering three-tiered birthday cake, pink flowers and a delicious-looking spread.

In a post shared to Instagram, Stacey gushed: "Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g [pink love heart emoji]. My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort…what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched. Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE."

The couple are clearly overjoyed with their little girl, and Stacey even opened up about how motherhood has changed her during an exclusive interview with HELLO! in September last year.

© Getty Images Stacey and Kevin confirmed their relationship in April 2019

"It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us.

"I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"