Queen Rania shares glimpse inside new mum Princess Rajwa's pristine home with baby Iman

Queen Rania inadvertently showed off a rarely-seen part of the royal palace as she shared a special bonding moment with her new granddaughter.

Cradling baby Iman, the Jordanian royal sat in a white teddy armchair as she chatted with her husband King Abdullah II, who had made himself at home on a large sofa. Both of them had dressed down, with Rania wearing black jeans, a slouchy white T-shirt, and socks and sliders, while Abdullah wore a T-shirt and a gilet fleece.

Their low-key appearance suggests the snap was taken inside one of their private residences.

Queen Rania maintains offices at the Al-Qasr Al-Sagheer at the Al-Qasr Al-Sagheer at Raghadan Palace, where her son Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa are also thought to live part-time

"So much cuteness in my arms," she wrote in the Instagram photo which shared a peek inside a neutral room.

A cream and grey carpet added a touch of warmth to the large tiles, while the double doors flooded the space with natural light. They appeared to lead to greenery in a courtyard opposite another building with green doors and a semicircle window.

Beige curtains hung on either side of the doors, ready to offer the family more privacy, and they perfectly coordinated with the sofas, leg rests and free-standing lamp. See inside more stunning royal homes...

Raghadan Palace is situated on a hill in the old quarter of Amman, Jordan's capital city. Built in 1926, the royal residence was modelled on the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and features multiple stained glass windows and exquisite woodwork.

One of the most pictured parts of the palace is the Throne Hall, where the King receives members of the Senate and the Lower House. Patterned carpets, wooden ceilings and large floor-to-ceiling windows decorate the space, where a long meeting table sits.

It's unclear whether the latest picture was taken inside the regal residence, or in the family's home in the suburbs of Amman.

© Getty Crown Prince Hussein and his Princess Rajwa welcomed their first baby on 3 August 2024



Following tradition, Hussein and Rajwa welcomed their first child at Al Hussein Medical City on 3 August.

It forms part of King Hussein Medical City, which is the first Arab medical city affiliated with the Royal Jordanian Medical Services, and is located just 18km away from Raghadan Palace.

Queen Rania quickly expressed her delight about becoming a grandmother, writing on X: "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

She later shared official photos of her cradling baby Iman alongside her husband and children. At the time, it was considered unconventional as other royal parents have previously chosen to be in the first photos of their newborn, as opposed to their extended family.

"Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

