Prince William and Princess Kate's holiday home's special childhood connection

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been lying low since the start of the summer holidays.

While Prince William and Kate are fortunate to have more than one grand residence, the couple have opted to whisk their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, off to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

© Instagram Prince William and Princess Kate at their home in Norfolk recently

Though William and Kate, both 42, often head to Balmoral during the August weeks to spend time with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as other extended members of the royal family, it's perhaps not surprising that they began their summer break at the countryside bolthole as it’s regarded as their favourite.



But did you know that Anmer has a special childhood meaning for the Prince of Wales?

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Princess of Wales: 2024 compared to 2023

The Georgian home, built in 1802, was given to Prince William and Kate as a wedding present by the Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

But the home was in William's life well before he met his future bride and mother to his three children.

According to Tatler, Prince William and his younger brother Harry would often visit the grand estate as children in the 1990s. At the time, Anmer was the home of King Charles' confidant, Hugh van Cutsem, whose son - also named William - would play with William and Harry on the grounds of the residence.

© Getty Childhood friends, William van Cutsem and Prince William at the Duke of Westminster's wedding in June



To this day, Van Cutsem remains a close friend of the Prince of Wales (he is also godfather to Prince George).

No doubt the pair have many a happy memory running about Anmer as young lads.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Where Prince William and Princess Kate will spend their summer

As mentioned, Prince William and Kate could be set to head to Balmoral later this summer to spend time with the King, though this hasn't been confirmed.

If they do fly up to Scotland, they are likely to be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and their respective families as the King plays host.

© Getty William and Kate are likely to join the King in Balmoral

Charles and Camilla are already there, having been seen at Crathie Kirk church for the weekly Sunday service.

What is certain, however, is that the Prince and Princess of Wales' time off will offer the family some time away from the stresses of public engagements, busy schedules and school runs, not to mention provide a welcome distraction for Kate who has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment since the beginning of the year.