Prince William and Kate plan next summer move - details
William and Kate in Scotland © Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate plan next summer move

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children are on their summer holidays from school

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
1 hour ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been spending quality time with their three children, during the school holidays.

Prince William and Kate retreated to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, for some of the break, where they filmed their congratulatory message for Team GB athletes following their successes at the Paris Olympics 2024. Watch below…

WATCH: William and Kate congratulate Team GB

But the Waleses are likely to be preparing to head to Balmoral to join the King and Queen for their annual summer holiday in Scotland.

In the past, William, Kate, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis have flown economy to Aberdeen airport.

William and Kate with George, baby Charlotte, the late Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral in 2015© X / @KensingtonRoyal
William, Kate, George and baby Charlotte at Balmoral with the late Queen and Prince Philip in 2015

They are likely to be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and their respective families as the King plays host.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Instagram account for Balmoral confirmed that it was now closed to the public for the year.

Traditionally, the King is officially welcomed to the Castle with a guard of honour outside the gates with Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, in attendance.

King Charles wearing kilt at gates of Balmoral© Getty
Charles spends his summer break at Balmoral

Charles, 75, and his wife, Camilla, 77, have been staying at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate after the monarch attended the Mey Highland Games earlier this month.

The couple were also seen at Crathie Kirk church for the weekly Sunday service.

LISTEN: A Princess Kate special

Why Scotland is special to William and Kate

The Prince's friendship with Kate Middleton blossomed into romance while they were students at the University of St Andrews.

Since their marriage in 2011, the couple have made several official trips to Scotland, as well as personal ones.

Prince William and Kate visit the University Of St Andrews© Getty
William and Kate at St Andrews just months before their wedding

In 2021, as William gave an opening address at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, he said: "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest.

"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.

William and Kate at St Andrews in 2021© Getty
The pair took a trip down memory lane at their university in 2021

"As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.

"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at National Service of Thanksgiving© Pool
The couple at a service in Scotland to mark the King's coronation in 2023

"Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.

"George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."

