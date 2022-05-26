Ed Sheeran shares very rare look inside eccentric home with newborn baby The hitmaker lives in Suffolk

Bad Habits singer Ed Sheeran lives a quiet life in a village in Suffolk and while he rarely shares looks inside his family residence, he delighted us all on Wednesday with a relaxed home video.

The clip was to reveal Ed's exciting news that he's releasing a tour addition of his '=' album and he recorded it sitting in one of the rooms at the home he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters, Lara Antarctica and their newborn.

The eye-catching room has been wallpapered with a bold jungle-themed print comprising of tropical leaves in multiple colours and also illustrated monkeys. Very on trend, indeed!

The ceiling has been painted plain white and there is a traditional pine wood door in the background.

Ed showed off a colourful corner at his house

It's unclear if this is a room that's upstairs or downstairs in the property – it could be one of their many bedrooms, in fact!

He captioned the video: "Releasing the Tour Edition of "=" on Friday. 9 extra tracks, including 2 brand new ones and 2 you might have heard in a film called Yesterday. I hope you love these songs as much as I do x."

The star occasionally shares glimpses into his private abode

Ed is clearly in the swing of releasing happy news to his fans as last week he revealed that he and his wife have welcomed another child.

"Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4," he captioned the post which was an adorable snap on Instagram of a pair of socks inside a crib.

Ed and Cherry welcomed their eldest daughter Lyra Antarctica in 2020, announcing her birth in September of that year with a similar picture featuring a pair of socks.

The star has a huge country estate

Luckily there is plenty of room for their growing family as Ed's vast "Sheeran-ville" estate is massive and is worth a dazzling £3.75million.

It is comprised of a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio, a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow, all of which he has purchased over the past eight years.

