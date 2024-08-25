Lorraine Kelly's pregnant daughter Rosie sparks reaction with tour of baby's nursery

Lorraine Kelly's pregnant daughter Rosie delighted fans on Saturday when she shared a full tour of her baby's nursery.



Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old mother–to-be uploaded a video of herself filming inside her gorgeous London home where she lives with her fiancé Steve White.

Rosie's nursery follows a warm colour palette and boasts plenty of natural wood and built-in storage space. A large wooden cot takes centre stage in one corner complete with an animal-themed mobile, floral muslin cloths and an embroidered cushion.

Next to the cot, Rosie has installed a matching baby changing unit decked out with all the essentials including nappies, creams and newborn clothing. Elsewhere in the video, the podcast host panned across to a set of shelves bursting with picture books, touching trinkets and two embroidered cardigans.

Moving across to the other side of the room, Rosie shared a glimpse of a large dresser decked out with plush toys and additional books. For some added personal touches, the mum-to-be completed her baby's nursery with framed family photos and a plethora of fluffy highland cow toys in a nod to her Scottish heritage.

"I'm completely obsessed with baby girl's wardrobe," said Rosie as she shared a sneak peek inside her tot's wardrobe. "It's looking quite full!"

The star's video quickly caught the attention of her fans, with proud mum Lorraine gushing: "This is SO fabulous - so much info- so organised - I'm so proud of my lovely daughter. Can't wait to meet my baby granddaughter."

Elsewhere, one fan wrote: "You are so well organised!! Exciting times ahead," while a second remarked: "So beautiful, how exciting!!!"

Rosie revealed her baby's gender exclusively with HELLO! back in May. At the time, TV host Lorraine told us: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born. Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

Rosie added of herself and Steve: "We'd talked about it a lot and we both wanted to become parents quite young, so that our parents can be around for as much as possible."

Not only is Rosie set to become a mother for the first time, but she is also a bride-to-be, as her partner Steve popped the question while the pair were on holiday in June.

She made the announcement on social media, writing: "Everyone always told me you'll know when it's about to happen, but I had absolutely no idea. I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94."