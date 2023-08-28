Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's £3.5m mansion is finished at last – and it could be Buckingham Palace

The former TOWIE star and the Brassic actress hosted a lavish 'Marchella' housewarming for friends and family

It's safe to say that Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have the best house in UK showbiz. The former TOWIE star and the Brassic actress, both 36, finally unveiled their beautiful Essex property to friends and family on Sunday with a lavish 'Marchella' housewarming party – and we're feeling a little jealous.

Mark's former co-star and best friend James 'Arg' Argent shared footage of the couple's £3.5 million megamansion's amazing exterior on his Instagram account, and it's bigger than we ever imagined. After almost four years spent creating the perfect property and painstakingly designing every detail of both the interior and exterior, Michelle and Mark's hard work has certainly paid off. How amazing does their Coachella-inspired pool party look in the video below?

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's mansion looks like Buckingham Palace during official housewarming party

Arg wrote: "Congratulations to my lovely friends Mark & Michelle for finally completing your dream Home. I am so proud of you & I love ya both to pieces. I had so much fun performing with my @theargband at the House Warming party today."

He was seen posing with BFF Mark with the grand, two-storey property taking centre stage behind them.

© Instagram James 'Arg' Argent posed with Mark Wright during his epic 'Marchella' themed housewarming party on Sunday

Compliments from fans soon began flowing, with one penning: "Beautiful home. Congratulations Mark and Michelle," and another sharing: "It’s looking amazing. Labour of love for them." A third joked: "Home!?? Thats a god damn Palace!"

Balloons snaked up the walls of the property while food stands were dotted around the sprawling gardens and festival tents were erected around the poolside.

© Instagram Arg posed with good friend Michelle Keegan at her amazing Essex home

Arg's band took pride of place performing on the back steps of the property. Mark also took to his own Instagram account to thank his friend and fellow Essex resident Olly Murs for performing as the party kept going late into the night.

What have Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan done to their dream Essex home?

Former Coronation Street star Michelle and reality stalwart Mark purchased the original Essex property for £1.3 million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

© Instagram Mark shared a photo of his £3.5 million mansion in all its glory as the party continued into the night

They have since worked tirelessly to design, demolish, and rebuild the home of their dreams, turning it into a hotel-worthy modern mansion even US A-listers would be proud of.

The initial plans match up to the first look video exactly – in fact, it's uncanny how perfectly it's all come together.

CGI designs showed the exterior having a large pool complete with party-ready loungers and day beds.

The couple's his-and-hers master bathroom is stunning, boasting dual sinks, a steam and sauna room, plus a rainfall walk-in shower.

The couple have their own bar at home

The stars recently unveiled their dressing room makeover – sharing before and afters just to prove quite how impressive it is.

Other features include a cosy cinema room, a chic dining area and a hosting space complete with a bespoke bar.

© Instagram Michelle showed off her impressive dressing room in all its glory

The final stages of the design process came together mere days before the couple's epic party, with Mark confirming last week that their swimming pool had only just been completed.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's future baby plans: everything the couple has said

Mark also revealed they were putting the finishing touches to the garden, having ordered over 500 plants to spruce up the green space.