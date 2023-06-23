Rod Stewart's epic shoe wardrobe at $70m LA mansion with wife Penny Lancaster will blow your mind

The Do Ya Think I'm Sexy star has a dressing room Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster may have decided to part with their beautiful $70 million mansion, but we can't imagine they'll ever find a better walk-in-wardrobe.

The Maggie May hit-maker, 78, and his Loose Women star wife's sprawling North Beverly Park compound is the stuff dreams are made of. However, nothing has made us quite as envious as Rod's epic walk-in-wardrobe to house his sizable shoe collection that would rival even Carrie Bradshaw's.

© Ryan Lahiff Rod Stewart's walk-in-wardrobe at his $70 million Los Angeles property would rival Carrie Bradshaw's

The vast space is bigger than the average person's living room and features three separate areas interlinked by high arches.

White wardrobes, vintage lamps and gold chairs make the calming space a haven for the style-conscious singer.

But it's the epic shoe wardrobe that really steals the show, with floor-to ceiling shelving housing Rod's impressive footwear options, all neatly stacked and colour coded.

READ: Inside Rod Stewart's family tree - his eight children revealed

© Ryan Lahiff Rod and Penny are hoping to make a $58m profit on the home

Rod has long been known for his flamboyant sense of style and is always jumping on the latest shoe trends.

Aside from his epic loafer collection – in suede, psychedelic prints, leather and velvet – his go-to footwear label is Gucci, from fur-lined boots to floral embroidered brogues.

© Joe Maher Rod is known for his snazzy dress sense and quirky footwear collection

Rod and Penny, 52, purchased their swanky Los Angeles abode in 1991 for $12.08 million and are hoping to make a hefty $58 million profit when they sell.

The rocker had the property custom designed in the 1990s by renowned California architect Richard Landry.

The 33,000-square-foot home boasts a three-story guesthouse, two gyms, and a swimming pool. The party-friendly pad is perfect for hosting and the impressive dining room can seat up to 20 guests

© Ryan Lahiff The dining room is fit for a king

Listing agent Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman hopes to attract a buyer who appreciates “something that looks different and stands out”. Maximalism is certainly Sir Rod's interior design aesthetic!

Rod and Penny, along with sons Alistair, 18, and Aiden, 12, relocated back to the UK in 2016 and were using the LA complex as their second home.

They now reside in a $5 million home in Essex, which is every bit as lavish and beautifully decorated as their American property.

© Getty Images Rod and Penny relocated to the US in 2016

Rod previously delighted fans with a video inside his UK home, which showed him larking about with three of his children Ruby, Renee and Liam.

His living room could be seen in the background, complete with an ornament-lined mantlepiece and family photos on display.

WATCH: Rod Stewart falls backwards at $5m Essex home

An antique lamp was perched on a vintage side table, while half-empty drinks were visible on the coffee table.

RELATED: Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's never-ending regal garden

The foursome suddenly tipped the sofa over, disappearing backwards and ending up with their legs in the air.