Savannah Guthrie’s shocking glimpse at morning routine as she returns to Today
Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show © NDZ/Star Max

The Today star is back

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Savannah Guthrie is certainly used to the early mornings that come with being a daytime television anchor, but fans may not realize just how early she rises for her job.

The veteran anchor took to Instagram to share a photo of her alarm clock on her phone, which was set for a grueling 3:30am. She placed a sticker over the screenshot, which read: "Back to School" — certainly resonant as kids go back to school. 

Savannah's early starts will certainly not be unusual for the Today co-host, who has been on the show since 2012, before which she anchored the 3rd Hour slot.

Naturally, Savannah is having something of a back to school moment herself as she returns to Today after some well-deserved time off, with Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones appearing on the show instead.

Craig revealed last Thursday that "Hoda and Savannah are off to spend time with their families," as the duo both have young children heading back to school imminently.

Savannah shared a poignant moment from her time off, as she posted a video with her two kids Charlie and Vale, with the "Out of Office" sticker over the top. She captioned the photo: "holding on to the last of summer."

As Savannah headed back into the office, she managed to have one more moment with her kids, according to Instagram, as Charlie and Vale joined her in the studio to pose with Roger Federer and Steph Curry for a picture — no doubt an exciting moment for the kids.

But it's been an exciting summer for the kids, who joined their mom for the Paris Olympics. Savannah shared photos with Charlie, Vale and their dad Michael Feldman watching straight from the City of Lights itself. 

The family got excellent seats, whether they were close to the rails for the cycling and running events, or sat up in the stands for athletics events.

She called the experience: "too wonderful for words…" thanking "Paris and @nbcolympics."

As well as this, Vale celebrated her 10th birthday, which no doubt was an emotional moment for her mom, who posted a series of photos to commemorate the special occasion.

She has previously called her children "miracles" as she embarked on several rounds of IVF after welcoming Vale in hopes of a sibling.

"I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charlie was a medical miracle," Savannah confessed, adding: "When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot. I didn't want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future ... when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough."

