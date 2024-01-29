Ed Westwick reveals Switzerland glacier engagement to Amy Jackson – and her ring is spellbinding

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are engaged! The happy couple announced their news on Instagram by sharing photos of the glacier proposal, which took place on a suspension bridge in Switzerland.

While soaking up the views of the Alps on Peak Walk by Tissot, the Gossip Girl actor dropped to one knee to propose to his model partner. Dressed in a chic snow-white jacket and matching trousers, Amy held her hands up to her mouth in surprise as Ed opened the ring box. Further photos on the carousel show a closer look at the engagement ring, which is a dazzling oval diamond on a delicate band.

Other guests had stopped at the edge of the 107-metre-long bridge to observe the adorable proposal.

"Hell YES," Amy captioned the photos, which were met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from famous friends and fans alike. The announcement didn't come as a huge shock to his followers since Ed had opened up about his desire to get married in a recent interview with HELLO! in 2023.

In stark contrast to his lovable bad boy character Chuck Bass, Ed had revealed that settling down was on the card for himself and Bollywood actress Amy, who is mother to a son called Andreas, four, from a previous relationship.

"Yes! One hundred per cent. I grew up in a wonderful household where my mum and dad were married. My parents loved each other fiercely right up to the end. I idolised them and their relationship. Just that kind of support!" he said.

© Arnold Jerocki Ed recently opened up about his marriage plans with HELLO!

The couple have been in a relationship for three years after meeting at Silverstone Racetrack in 2021. Deep Fear actor Ed continued: "I was there with a friend who knew her. I saw her and thought, I’m going to make my move! We chatted for a bit and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee.

"We had a wonderful day and she beat me. Her lap time was a lot better than mine! She’s been making my heart race from day one!"

© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock The pair have moved to the English countryside together

After moving to the same area, Hampstead in London, their relationship blossomed. They have since purchased a home in the countryside, and although Ed said the renovations have taken up a lot of their time, he insisted they are "very, very happy" and "love the peace and tranquility."

Opening up about wanting more space to expand their family in the future, he added: "The ambition is to have our own family. There are no announcements to make yet!"

