Blake Lively's epic walk-in wardrobe in $5.7million home belongs in Gossip Girl The pair live in New York with their three children

Blake Lively shared a new look inside her lavish New York family home with Ryan Reynolds as she showed off her new birthday present.

PHOTOS: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' incredible £4.3million NY house

With a towel wrapped around her hips and a blue cropped T-shirt, the actress held up her new pink and white striped handbag to the camera in the mirror selfie.

"@louisvuitton with the early birthday present, in love but my 'in love' face didn't look as bored chic. So you get this," she joked.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds films from inside home with Blake Lively

"Also: Shout out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment' and act like that counts as clothes."

Blake chose her dressing room as the backdrop for her photo, revealing the endless rows of heels lining the floor-to-ceiling shelves, while sparkling mules are placed on the floor – a set-up that would even impress her Gossip Girl character Serena van der Woodsen!

SEE: 22 show-stopping celebrity walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms

RELATED: Blake Lively shares rare look inside family home with Ryan Reynolds

A previous photo revealed that the shoe shelves don't end there, but wrap around the island unit in the centre of the room, which features cream drawers and a marble-effect surface.

The Gossip Girl actress posed inside her walk-in wardrobe

Blake and Ryan purchased their home in the Pound Ridge neighbourhood of New York for $5.7million in 2012, and they now share it with their three children, Inez, Betty and James. It comes complete with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms across 11.65 acres of space, including an outdoor barn.

Although they tend to keep their home life as private as possible, the stars have shared a handful of glimpses inside on social media.

She previously showed off her shoe collection

Features include a neutral kitchen with marble countertops, wooden flooring, and exposed brick walls and wooden-panelled walls in the living room.

Back in 2016, Ryan gave fans a glimpse of the exterior of the property as he posed for a photo alongside his mother. It's built with grey panels, wooden doors, and arched windows with cream frames. Blake and Ryan also have a traditional British telephone box in green on their driveway.

READ: Duchess Camilla's £3.75million mansion almost belonged to Kate Middleton's parents

Read more HELLO! US stories here