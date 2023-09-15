Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's secret pool at Royal Lodge revealed in rare photo

King Charles' brother Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

King Charles' brother Prince Andrew currently resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor, close to Windsor Castle. Over the years, fans have seen glimpses into the grand residence, which Andrew shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but did you know that the home has a secret swimming pool?

While the outdoor feature hasn't been photographed recently, a retro photo from the archives shows exactly what it used to look like.

The black-and-white image, shot in 1942, shows the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside her sister Princess Margaret and their father King George VI collecting water from the pool.

It is positioned at the bottom of a gentle rolling bank, creating an idyllic setting for an outdoor dip.

King George VI, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret collect water from a swimming pool at the Royal Lodge

If it has been maintained over the years, we're sure it was a fabulous feature for when Andrew and Sarah's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were growing up there.

Eugenie has previously revealed that she has her own personalised wooden swing hanging from a large tree in the grounds and there is also a playhouse like you've never seen before.

Eugenie has a personalised swing in the grounds

When Queen Elizabeth II just six years old, she received a gift from the people of Wales that most little girls could only dream of – a fully functional large Wendy House which included a kitchen, living room, a bedroom and a bathroom that came complete with hot and cold running water, electricity and even a heated towel rail.

The amazing play feature, which could rival a real property, still stands in the grounds of the Windsor home today.

© Photo: Getty Images The impressive Wendy house at Royal Lodge

As well as glimpses inside the property and outside in the grounds, Prince Harry has provided a detailed depiction of what Prince Andrew's abode is like inside.

© Photo: Getty Images The feature has been passed down through royal generations

In the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare, he describes the grand interiors, making it sound rather magical.

When talking about the Queen Mother, Harry penned: "It was Pa who told me she'd been confined to her bed at Royal Lodge, the sprawling country house in which she'd lived part-time for the last fifty years, when she wasn't at her main residence, Clarence House. Royal Lodge was three miles south of Windsor Castle, still in Windsor Great Park, still part of the Crown Estate, but like the castle it had one foot in another world. Dizzyingly high ceilings. Pebbled driveway winding serenely through vivid gardens."

Is Prince Andrew moving out of Royal Lodge?

In the past few months, there has been much speculation about Royal Lodge, following multiple reports that King Charles has told Andrew to vacate his 98-acre home of 20 years.

However, when Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV spoke to Sarah Ferguson, she casually shut down the rumours.

© Photo: Getty Images The former couple still live together at Royal Lodge

Asked about reports that she and Andrew will be moving into the cottage, Sarah replied: “Don’t always believe what you read.”

Pushed further, she then added: “I don’t know. I take every day as it comes.”