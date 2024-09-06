Sarah Ferguson takes style inspiration from Princess Kate

Sarah, Duchess of York was an emblem of royal style on Thursday as she stepped out onto the red carpet for the Perfect World Foundation awards in Gothenburg, Sweden, in a stunning green dress.

© Getty The Duchess was poised on the red carpet

The event honours individuals who have made significant contributions to conservation, and the Duchess spoke in the evening.

Prince Andrew's former wife wore the 'Sarita’ cutout crepe gown from the designer Safiyaa. Royal fans may notice similarities between Sarah's stunning emerald green gown and one worn by Princess Kate to the 2023 Royal Variety Show performance.

© Getty The Princess of Wales looked regal in her blue gown

By the same designer, Princess Kate's was a teal blue shade called 'Poseidon', with a jewelled neckline and the same floor-length split sleeves. She accessorised the striking ensemble with items she had previously worn: a J.Crew crystal and pearl earrings, a Jenny Packham Casa lamé clutch and Emmy London Rebecca suede pumps. The Princess is well-known for recycling outfits and accessories.

Like Kate, Sarah opted to wear her hair down in a natural, wavy style. The 64-year-old wore her red hair in a side parting and accessorised the look with dangling pearl earrings and two simple silver bracelets.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "As a long-time ambassador to @tpw_foundation, I am so excited and honoured to be here today in Gothenburg to present The Perfect World Foundation Award.

© Getty The royal mum-of-two was passionate as she made her speech

"It is inspiring to look back over the years at all these awards have captured – hard work and determination to preserve our planet, its climate and its environments, championed by some truly extraordinary people. Thank you Sir David Attenborough, Dr. Jane Goodall, and HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Kristin Davis and many more."

She accompanied the words with throwback photos of her attendance at the gala over the years.

© Instagram One of the photos was with Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis

Pop star Ellie Goulding was also in attendance at the gala evening, having had close links with Sarah's daughter, Princess Eugenie. According to Tatler, it was Princess Eugenie who introduced Ellie to her now-ex husband, the art dealer Caspar Jopling.

© Getty Ellie was part of the glamour of the evening

Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank were spotted on a double date with the couple in 2017, and Ellie performed at their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

