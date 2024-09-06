Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson takes style inspiration from from Kate Middleton in jaw-dropping gown for special outing
Subscribe
Sarah Ferguson takes style inspiration from from Kate Middleton in jaw-dropping gown for special outing

Sarah Ferguson takes style inspiration from Princess Kate

The Duchess of York attended The Perfect World Foundation awards alongside Ellie Goulding

Sarah Ferguson takes style inspiration from Princess Kate© Getty
Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sarah, Duchess of York was an emblem of royal style on Thursday as she stepped out onto the red carpet for the Perfect World Foundation awards in Gothenburg, Sweden, in a stunning green dress. 

The Duchess was poised on the red carpet© Getty
The Duchess was poised on the red carpet

The event honours individuals who have made significant contributions to conservation, and the Duchess spoke in the evening. 

Prince Andrew's former wife wore the 'Sarita’ cutout crepe gown from the designer Safiyaa. Royal fans may notice similarities between Sarah's stunning emerald green gown and one worn by Princess Kate to the 2023 Royal Variety Show performance.  

The Princess of Wales looked regal in her blue gown© Getty
The Princess of Wales looked regal in her blue gown

By the same designer, Princess Kate's was a teal blue shade called 'Poseidon', with a jewelled neckline and the same floor-length split sleeves. She accessorised the striking ensemble with items she had previously worn: a J.Crew crystal and pearl earrings, a Jenny Packham Casa lamé clutch and Emmy London Rebecca suede pumps. The Princess is well-known for recycling outfits and accessories. 

Like Kate, Sarah opted to wear her hair down in a natural, wavy style. The 64-year-old wore her red hair in a side parting and accessorised the look with dangling pearl earrings and two simple silver bracelets. 

Writing on Instagram, she said: "As a long-time ambassador to @tpw_foundation, I am so excited and honoured to be here today in Gothenburg to present The Perfect World Foundation Award. 

The royal mum-of-two was passionate as she made her speech© Getty
The royal mum-of-two was passionate as she made her speech

"It is inspiring to look back over the years at all these awards have captured – hard work and determination to preserve our planet, its climate and its environments, championed by some truly extraordinary people. Thank you Sir David Attenborough, Dr. Jane Goodall, and HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Kristin Davis and many more." 

She accompanied the words with throwback photos of her attendance at the gala over the years. 

Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis with Sarah Ferguson© Instagram
One of the photos was with Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis

Pop star Ellie Goulding was also in attendance at the gala evening, having had close links with Sarah's daughter, Princess Eugenie. According to Tatler, it was Princess Eugenie who introduced Ellie to her now-ex husband, the art dealer Caspar Jopling. 

Ellie was part of the glamour of the evening© Getty
Ellie was part of the glamour of the evening

Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank were spotted on a double date with the couple in 2017, and Ellie performed at their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. 

LISTEN: Inside Norway's glitzy royal wedding

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More