The designer and TV presenter is celebrating 25 years of the beloved Channel 4 programme, Grand Designs, with a special edition this week in which he looks back at some of the most memorable conversions he's overseen on the show's impressive two-decade stint on air.

But away from his broadcasting career, the 65-year-old has, naturally, applied his skills and knowledge to his own digs and has spent the last three years working on an epic renovation project.

Kevin McCloud's impressive farmhouse conversion

In 2021, the broadcaster purchased a 400-year-old, Grade-II listed property in Herefordshire.

According to MailOnline, Kevin bought the land and building for an estimated £1.1 million with the intention of transforming the home into his dream abode but was keen to restore its "lost dignity and historic character".

The report also states that Kevin was keen to get stuck in to the renovations himself and spent time fitting its new IKEA kitchen.

A previous listing of the property, which was advertised before Kevin purchased it, gives insight into the specifications.

It was described as having "very generously sized reception rooms," "a superb, spacious open-plan kitchen/breakfast room forms the heart of this house," and "a wonderful inglenook fireplace with wood burner".

'Before' snaps show how huge the kitchen is. It's certainly likely that Kevin kept the floorplan of the kitchen in order to make the most of its generous size, but gave the interiors and appliances and modern update to his own taste.

Other photos from inside the home before Kevin became owner show off its vast size. The home has a wooden staircase leading up to a huge hallway upstairs, while the vast attic area and living room space are accentuated with wooden beams, adding a touch of countryside chic.

Kevin previously told MailOnline his love of 'ancient' architecture and buildings. "Ancient buildings are fabulous, but like elderly relatives, they do not thank you," he said, adding: "And they're smelly and damp like elderly relatives. It's like living with a lunatic."

He added: "My great love is old buildings and I get hot under the collar if I see people doing stuff which is not good. I'll wade in."

Kevin McCloud's former home with ex-wife

Kevin previously lived in Somerset with his ex-wife of 23 years, Suzanna McCloud.

The couple met when the designer was in his thirties and they went on to marry in 1996, just a few years before he landed his big break on Grand Designs. They split in 2019.

The former couple share two children, Milo and Elsie, while Kevin also has two older children named Hugo and Grace from a previous relationship.

Kevin is now married to Jenny Jones but not much is known about her occupation or indeed their romance. The pair were first rumoured to be involved in 2021 and secretly tied the knot in 2022.