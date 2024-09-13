Prince Harry's special never-before-seen tribute to late mum Princess Diana in Montecito family home revealed - details

Prince Harry has an incredibly special tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, in his gorgeous Montecito mansion, which he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Details of the heartfelt 'DIY' area in the Duke of Sussex's home were revealed by his close friend and journalist, Bryony Gordon, who shared details of a visit she made to the family in her column for the MailOnline.

© Photo: Instagram Harry and Bryony are close friends

Talking about going round to Harry and Meghan's house for a cup of tea last year, to interview him on the eve of the publication of his bombshell memoir Spare, she explained: "I spent an afternoon at the house, the kids running around happily as we drank tea. Harry proudly showed me the DIY photo wall he'd recently created, featuring pictures of his mum."

Diana has been a topic of conversation between Bryony and Harry, who opened up about his journey with grief for the first time on her podcast, Bryony Gordon's Mad World.

© Netflix Prince Harry has a dedicated wall to his late mother inside his home

He said: "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well. It was 20 years of not thinking about it and then two years of total chaos," he told her on the episode in 2017.

No doubt wanting to keep the memory of his mother alive not only for himself but for his children, it isn't surprising Harry has created something special in his home with her in mind.

© Netflix The gorgeous property features a sprawling garden where Archie and Lilibet can play

The $14.5 million mansion appears to be the perfect place for Harry and Meghan's little ones to grow up.

Inside, the home, known as the Chateau of Riven Rock, boasts seven bedrooms, thirteen and a half bathrooms, a home office, and a gym. Decked out in a blend of minimalistic, Scandi, and classic Mediterranean accents, the exterior is perhaps even more impressive, with a chicken coop, a swimming pool, and a playhouse for their kids.

© Instagram / @nachofigueras Harry's friend Nacho Figueras' dog with a jar of American Riviera Orchard jam

The area in California is nicknamed the American Riviera, the inspiration behind Meghan's new lifestyle brand, which is yet to launch.

Earlier this year, Meghan sent out 50 jars of jam, her first official product, something which Bryony said she got an incredibly early preview of.

She explained: "When I left, packed off by the happy couple with a jar of their homemade jam (which I then left in the back of a taxi in a jet-lagged stupor; somewhere in Los Angeles, a cab driver has one of the earliest batches of American Riviera Orchard’s produce), I was reminded of the fact that they are a pretty ordinary couple existing in an absolutely extraordinary situation."

