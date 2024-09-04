Meghan Markle suffers major setback as she prepares for exciting new chapter

Meghan Markle soft-launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, back in March. Although there has been no news on when the company will officially release its products, it has been revealed that the Duchess has suffered a setback.

The company’s name, inspired by the colloquial name for Santa Barbara, California, has had its trademark application refused, with the application noting that it is a "commonly used nickname" for the area.

The US Patent and Trademark Office stated that all applicants must "leave geographic names free for all businesses operating in the same area,” meaning there has been no exclusive claim to the name.

"Registration is refused because the applied-for mark is primarily geographically descriptive,” the Office stated.

© @delfinablaquier/Instagram Meghan sent 50 jars of American Riviera Orchard jam out in April

The letter also provided a detailed breakdown of the products Meghan plans to sell, such as jams, yoga equipment, and kitchenware. However, the application requires more clarity regarding the exact details of her products.

For instance, the exact ingredient breakdown of her jams, as well as the specific details of the kitchen utensils and crockery she plans to stock, must be clarified as they fit into more than one category. Additionally, Meghan must provide a signature on the application.

The Duchess has been given three months to address the "non-final officer action" by the USPTO, or face having her application dropped.



HELLO! understands that as part of a trademark application, America Riviera Orchard has received several office actions and these are routine and expected when filing for trademarks. It's understood that the Sussexes' office is expected to respond to these actions in due course



While the company has faced a new hurdle, what fans of the former actress have seen of her lifestyle brand is exceptionally chic.

© @mrstracyrobbins/Instagram Tracy Robbins shares photo of American Riviera Orchard jam

Following the launch of the company’s Instagram account in April, Meghan sent out a batch of her homemade jams, which were emblazoned with the logo in her handwriting.

The likes of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were two of 50 recipients of the strawberry-flavoured conserve, as were Prince Harry’s close friend Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier.

© @delfinablaquier/Instagram Delfina has been enjoying her jam!

Fashion designer Tracy Robbins couldn’t contain her excitement when she received her jar, sharing an aesthetically pleasing snap of it on her Instagram Stories.

"Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam, so I’m not sure I’m sharing with anyone. Thank you, M!” she gushed alongside the image.

Meanwhile, Delfina shared a snap of herself enjoying the jam on toast, writing: "Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I [love] your jam," tagging American Riviera Orchard’s Instagram page.