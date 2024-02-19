Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton undergo wild transformations for triple birthday celebration in multi-million home – inside their party

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren't about taking things lightly – whether it comes to their marriage, their music, or even birthday parties.

The couple were seen in new videos and photos shared by Gwen, 54, going all in with their new looks for a themed birthday party thrown at their Los Angeles home.

Gwen and Blake, 47, own a $13 million 13,000 sq. ft mansion in California, where they often spend their time if not at their expansive ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they said "I Do" back in July 2021.

© Instagram Gwen went for the 70s vibe for a themed birthday party for her son Apollo, mother Patti, and brother Todd

Over the weekend, Gwen threw a joint early birthday party for her youngest son Apollo, her mom Patti, and her brother Todd. Patti turns 78 on February 24th; Apollo, her son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, turns 10 on February 28th; and her younger brother Todd hits 50 on March 1st.

It looked like the theme for the party was "70s fever," and fans of the No Doubt singer were introduced to disco-fied versions of Gwen and Blake in new peeks at the party on her Instagram Stories.

For the special occasion, the couple wore large afro-style curly wigs with appropriate 70s attire, consisting of bell bottoms, brightly colored tops, and tinted sunglasses. Check it out in the clip below...

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 70s transformation

Apollo wore a large brown wig with a letterman jacket and a gold chain, while Todd was dressed in a blue satin button down with a fake mustache and wig to match. Patti, meanwhile, kept her outfit all black with a bit of subtle sequins, and a wig of her own.

Attendees were seen dancing to classics like Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff" and Rick James' "Super Freak" (which, to be fair, was released in 1981) while holding signs of Apollo, Patti, and Todd.

© Instagram Blake leaned into the aesthetic just as hard as his wife, sunglasses and curly wig included

In fact, all three of the people of the hour received their own specialty burgers, courtesy of Shake Shack, with stickers on each to signify their interests – Patti got a Veggie Shack, Apollo got a Hamburger, and Todd got a Shack Burger with Cheese.

While Blake and Gwen spent a good bit of the first part of the year apart, both juggling various commitments around the country, they've reunited in recent weeks and are stronger than ever.

© Instagram Gwen's mom Patti will turn 78 on February 24th

On February 9, Gwen and Blake released a new duet titled "Purple Irises," their first official release together since their 2020 collaboration "Happy Anywhere" from Blake's album Body Language, a top 40 hit, and then a cover of The Judds' iconic 1984 song "Love Is Alive" for a 2023 compilation album honoring the duo's 40th anniversary.

The love song quickly became a fan favorite and received its performance debut at the TikTok Tailgate ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, which Gwen headlined and brought out her country star husband for.

© Instagram The couple have performed their new duet "Purple Irises" several times already

They've since performed the song live multiple other times, including on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and then at the Cali Vibes Festival in Long Beach just last week, where the "God Gave Me You" hitmaker was once again a special guest.

