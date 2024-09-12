Miranda Lambert looks astonishing in bejeweled bra for 'first rodeo'

Miranda Lambert sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday when she shared snapshots of herself ahead of the VMAs.

The singer looked sensational for the music awards and the selfies she took after her glam squad worked their magic were amazing.

Sporting a bejeweled, turquoise bra underneath a decorated tuxedo jacket, Miranda looked flawless.

She wore her long, blonde locks over her shoulders and her complexion was glowing.

"My first rodeo at @vmas," she captioned the post before adding: "Postcards from Texas is out at midnight tomorrow y'all."

Her fans were blown away by her appearance and branded her "Miranda Barbie," and said it was "the best she's ever looked."

Miranda hit the red carpet in New York with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

© Getty Images Miranda and Brendan have been married since 2019

Talking to ETonline at the event, Miranda confessed it was her first VMA show and added: "I just have to present, so I'm gonna have a cocktail and enjoy the show."

It was then revealed that Brendan has a writing credit on Miranda's new album.

"I snuck in there," he said and when asked how that happened, he elaborated by telling the reporter: "I was watching football, and honestly, I just started piping in ideas and she said 'turn it off and get in it, or don't,' and so I turned it off."

© John Shearer Brendan has a writing credit on her album

Miranda chimed in and added: "He has some of my favorite lines in the songs too."

The couple have been married since 2019, and appear happier than ever.

© Instagram They live on a stunning ranch

Miranda spoke about their marriage to Us Weekly in a recent interview and confessed that when it comes to a relationship she's learned that, "communication is everything. Love doesn't always cut it."

"You've got to talk about [expletive]. And you have to compromise sometimes and be willing to listen to each other when you have something important to say."

© Instagram Miranda has an idyllic life

She added: "Love is hard some days, but the reward is so worth it."

And she appreciates Brendan stands up to her.

"He calls me out, and I love that. I need that," she said. "I don't think it's healthy that people, especially artists or celebrities, surround themself with yes people.

© Getty Images Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton

"If you surround yourself with a group of people who are honest with you, you'll go a lot farther, and it's a lot healthier in the long run."

Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton. The country music duo split in 2015 after four years of marriage and nine years together.

© Getty Images He is a former police officer

They announced their divorce decision in a joint statement that read: "This is not the future we envisioned, and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately."

They added: "We are real people with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."