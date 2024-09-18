Zara Tindall has had so many killer looks over the years, but who can forget when the equestrian cropped her iconic platinum-blonde locks?

Back in 2000, Princess Anne's daughter looked like a supermodel in a slew of stylish photos alongside her royal mum. Her gorgeous pixie-cropped locks were immaculately highlighted and cut just below her ears.

© Tim Graham Zara looked so chic with her cropped hair and fabulous co-ord

Her stylish 'do was further accentuated by the ultra-chic outfit she wore as she stepped out at the Cheltenham races. Zara slipped on a gorgeous navy blue mini-skirt and matching jacket, which she paired with knee-high boots.

Zara added a pair of beautiful pearl earrings to accessorise the look, as well as a choker-style beaded necklace.

© Tim Graham Her blonde locks took centre stage at during the outing in 2000

As for her makeup, Zara was gloriously tanned from her recent trip to Australia and simply added subtle brushes of mascara, along with a slick of pink lipstick.

This wasn’t the first time Zara was seen sporting a short 'do. Two years earlier, in 1998, she stepped out in an off-duty ensemble, rocking ultra-cropped tresses.

On that occasion, the then-teenager donned sporty sunglasses and a raincoat while at the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials, at her mother's home. She smiled as she tucked into a strawberry ice cream.

Since then, Zara has continued to amaze us with her incredible style and flawless makeup. But what’s the secret to Zara's picture-perfect appearance? Her makeup artist, Alisia Ristevski, who’s been working with Zara since 2018, told us all about the must-have products in her makeup bag.

The royal went incognito in sunnies and a raincoat

"Wherever I am in the world, and whatever the climate, I always use Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream," Alisia said. "It is my one must-have product and it comes with me everywhere. I love that it holds and elevates any foundation.

Alisia, who accompanied Zara to Australia last year, added: "It doesn't matter if I do a heavier look or a lighter look. It always just looks nice and glowy. It tends to go on nicely with any skincare that my client has already applied. And it was a saviour in Australia in the humidity."

She added: "When you are working with people who are constantly in the public eye, you need to be cautious of what trends will date very quickly. I very much work to Zara’s personal style and adapt her looks as her style changes over the years. She’s happy to try different looks, particularly if we think it will complement the outfit."