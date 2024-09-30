Nadiya Bychkova 'devastated' as she breaks silence after Strictly elimination

Professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova and her Olympian partner, Tom Dean, became the first couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 on Sunday evening.

The pair took part in a dance-off against Toyah Willcox and pro dancer Neil Jones, but ultimately failed to sway the judges with their Cha Cha.

© BBC Tom and Nadiya were voted out of the competition

Judges Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Toyah, while Anton Du Beke gave his vote to Tom. With the deciding vote, head judge Shirley Ballas opted to save singer-songwriter Toyah.

Shortly after their exit, Nadiya, 35, shared a cryptic post highlighting her initial shock. "I really appreciate all the messages but I'm not ready to talk about what happened tonight just yet," she penned.

In a subsequent Instagram post, the mother-of-one nonetheless shared a glimpse inside her "devastation", explaining that Tom "had so much to give".

"I want to say thank you for all the amazing messages tonight," Nadiya started.

"Tom had so much to give and I had so much I wanted to teach him. His improvement in the last 2 weeks has been incredible and I think, actually I know, he could have become a brilliant dancer."

© BBC Tom said he was "gutted" to be leaving the show

She continued: "I'm devastated that you won't get to see that. My three-time Olympic Champion was an amazing student and is a wonderful gentleman. He will go on to bigger and better things and I know this year he could have had a brilliant Strictly story."

Nadiya finished by adding: "I love this show and I want to wish the other couples all the best and I'm sure it's going to be a great series."

© Instagram The professional dancer joined Strictly in 2017

The Strictly star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "I'm heartbroken. You guys were so good," wrote one follower, while a second noted: "Words can’t describe the sadness and shock! @tomdean00 would have made a brilliant dancer!" and a third added: "I'm really sorry your journey ended so quickly."

Tom was also quick to break his silence after being eliminated from the hit dance show. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the freestyle swimmer, 24, gushed about his time on the show and praised his "brilliant partner" Nadiya.

© Ray Burmiston Tom said he was "so grateful" for his fellow contestants

Opening up, he wrote: "Coming straight from the Paris 2024 Olympics into Strictly Come Dancing has been a whirlwind but I'm so so proud.

"The journey may have ended a little earlier than I hoped and of course I am so gutted, but I'm so grateful for all the amazing people I met, people I'll be cheering on throughout and who I know will continue to smash it."

© Getty Images Tom recently took part in the Paris Olympics

He finished by adding: "And to my brilliant partner @nadiyabychkova, thank you so much for everything. You've been an amazing teacher and to have danced alongside you has been an absolute privilege."