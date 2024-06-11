Giovanni Pernice's bachelor pad where he's retreating after Strictly axe

Strictly sent shockwaves among fans when the line-up of professionals selected for the next series was announced – and favourite Giovanni Pernice was not on the list.

Giovanni has not reacted to the surprise news, and is perhaps laying low in his London home as he plans his next career move.

Luckily for the Italian dancer, he has created the perfect sanctuary to rest and recuperate in – though the flat is filled with mementos from his time on the BBC show, which could make it a difficult place to be.

© James Green Giovanni Pernice is likely planning his next move from his home

Giovanni Pernice's London home

Giovanni used to share his modern London flat with fellow Strictly professional, Kai Widdrington, so it's no surprise that the property makes homage to the show where they both found fame.

The flat has a muted monochrome theme, with white walls, wooden flooring and a grey sofa, but Gio's personal effects give it a touch of character.

© Photo: Instagram Giovanni has a photo of Rose in his home

His glittering Strictly trophy has pride of place, alongside of photo of himself and his dance partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis, performing their winning dance.

The framed picture was taken during the now-iconic Couple's Choice dance to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson. The image features a sentence that reads: "One moment of silence can help a community feel heard. This is our BBC."

The special picture is placed next to a love-shaped clock, a Queen book and several pictures of Freddie Mercury, giving a hint at the music Giovanni likes to listen to when he's holed up at home.

LOOK: Strictly Come Dancing stars' stunning homes away from the ballroom: Dianne Buswell, Kai Widdrington and more

Scent-sational

Giovanni's latest venture away from Strictly is his lifestyle brand, Vita, comprising of fragrance and candles, so we bet his home smells amazing.

Speaking of the candles he offers from his brand, Gio explained: "This carefully crafted candle is made from all-natural wax and is housed in an elegant gloss black glass surround, casting a soft glow and creating a sophisticated and sensual Vita scent experience for your home."

READ: Inside all of Giovanni Pernice's former Strictly partnerships: From rumoured fallouts to romances

As for what it smells like, the signature scent has top notes of bergamot, evoking the sun-kissed Mediterranean, combined with heart notes of clary sage, geranium and rosemary, layered over deep base notes of Sicilian incense and patchouli, combining to create a "sensual and sophisticated fragrance," – sounds very luxurious!

From Sicily to London

It's no surprise that Giovanni has paid homage to Sicily in his fragrances, as it's where he was born and bred. He left his home at 14 to pursue a dance career, moving to Bologna before relocating to London in 2015 for his first series of Strictly – whether he will remain in the UK, or return to be with his family, who he says he is very close to, remains to be seen.