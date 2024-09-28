Olympian Tom Dean's modest home where he relaxes after Strictly rehearsals

As a triple Olympic gold medallist and European Championship swimmer, Tom Dean is no stranger to hard work, so the Team GB athlete will likely have no issue with long training hours in the dance studio.

The 24-year-old is taking part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova and the duo got off to a decent start with a Tango that impressed the crowd and scored 23 from the judges.

But when Tom and Nadiya aren't putting in the hours for rehearsals, Tom can be found at his home in Maidenhead.

Check out the Olympic swimmer's modest house which is perfect for relaxing here…

1/ 5 © Instagram Kitchen Tom previously shared a glimpse of his kitchen on Instagram and the swimmer looked right home. Tom's kitchen has blue tiles by the sink and a window above it allowing plenty of daylight to flood in. The swimmer's kitchen also has white glossy cupboards that offer lots of storage space and a dishwasher tucked away underneath.

2/ 5 © Instagram Bedroom The towering athlete shared an ad campaign with Dreams beds on his social media and Tom took the photo from the comfort of his own bed! There are lots of home comforts in the 24-year-old's bedroom including stuffed Tigger toys on the shelf, a clapperboard and some of his medals proudly on display. Tom also has a framed photo of him swimming on his bedside table.

3/ 5 © Instagram Lounge The swimmer's home also has plenty of cosy elements. Tom has a charcoal grey L-shaped sofa that looks super comfy and also has pink cushions scattered across. The room also has a large colourful rug to add extra comfort underfoot.

4/ 5 © Instagram Man cave Tom also shared a photo on his Instagram with his pal in what appears to be a shed conversion. The two were filming while playing a computer game and the room was full of personal items including framed football shirts, trophies and photos.



5/ 5 © Instagram Family garden The swimmer also shared this photo from the rear garden of his family home and it's beautiful. The garden is generous in size and has a large patio perfect for hosting parties like they are in this snap.

Tom was the first contestant to be announced on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Sharing his excitement about joining the line-up, he said: "Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose. I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different. I'll be doing that and straight back into training after it. It's something to look forward to."