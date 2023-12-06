Rob Kardashian might have spent a lot of his younger, adolescent years in the spotlight and on television, but these days, the former reality star lives a much quieter life.

The 36-year-old younger brother of Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian prefers to keep his personal life private, including his relationships, however, it's clear that Rob is a doting dad and often shares heartwarming photos alongside his seven-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Blac Chyna.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also has a close relationship with his sister, Khloé, who spends a lot of time with her brother and his daughter Dream, often inviting the seven-year-old to playdates with her own two children, True and Tatum. Rob has shared many sweet snaps of his family, let's take a look…

Dream and Rob's father-daughter bond

Dream's birthday Rob rarely appears in recent photos alongside Dream, but to celebrate her birthday back in 2021, he did share an adorable photo of their home filled with happy birthday balloons and pink Barbie decorations. In the middle, doting dad Rob is standing proudly while little Dream sits on his shoulders – cute.



Sibling bond © Instagram Khloé and Rob have always been close, so back in June when Khloé celebrated a birthday, Rob was quick to share a couple of photos of his older sister. The first showed them posing for a selfie at a family dinner, and the second saw Khloé and Dream posing for a cute auntie-niece snap. Rob wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."

Cousins hang out © Instagram Khloé's kids, True, five, and Tatum, one, often hang out with their cousin, Dream. This recent photo from the Good American owner enjoying some time with her kids and her niece at the playground. Khloé joked in the caption: "I can't imagine trying to take a Christmas card. I can't get everyone to look at the same time hehe!"



Dino fun! © Instagram Dream is clearly a big fan of dinosaurs. Rob posted this adorable photo of his daughter at a Dinosaur theme park as she posed inside a dino egg. The smile of her face says it all!



Summer Dreaming © Instagram Back in the summer of 2022, Rob and Dream took a vacation together where they soaked up the sunshine and enjoyed what looked like an incredible boat trip. Dream looked super cool in the photos as she had her photo taken on her boat and also in the sea, while proud dad Rob shared more photos of the beautiful beach front and where they were staying.



Daddy-daughter love © @krisjenner Instagram Rob's mom, Kris Jenner, shared this sweet, rare photo of Rob and his daughter Dream together. Kris posted the photo, taken a few years back, to Instagram to mark her seventh birthday. The proud grandmother wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!! You are my Dreamgirl and I am so so blessed to be your grandma!!!! You are such a little ball of sunshine that lights up every room and you are so kind, thoughtful, loving, sweet, smart, creative, and such a good dancer!!!"



