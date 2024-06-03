Rob Kardashian's giant Disney artwork for beloved daughter Dream needs to be seen

Rob Kardashian is a doting dad to his daughter, Dream, seven, and has even decorated his home to be the perfect place for his little girl.

The Kardashian family all have different approaches to interior design, from Kim Kardashian's ultra-minimalist take on décor, to Khloe's super organised home, but Rob seems to be the only family member who had dedicated his décor to his child, with a huge Disney print hanging in his hallway.

Rob took to Instagram to share a photo of Dream posing in front of the Disney artwork, which features a huge Mickey Mouse on top of an edgy, graffiti-style background.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian's Disney artwork hangs in his hallway

Dream isn't the only Kardashian with a Disney obsession – her aunt Kourtney is a keen Disney fan too, with Kris even planning a Disney-themed baby shower for her oldest daughter.

Kourtney's baby shower was Disney-themed

"Kourtney's favourite thing is Disney," Kris said during the first episode of season five of The Kardashians. "We've been going to Disneyland since Kourtney was born, so it’s a very special place in Kourtney's heart, so I thought I'd bring Disneyland to her for her baby shower."

Dream Kardashian's love of Disney

Just like her aunt Kourtney, Dream has been to Disneyland plenty of times in her little life, visiting the happiest place on earth in honour of her cousin True's fifth birthday party.

Dream also visited the theme park for True's birthday in 2022, with a cute video showing the youngster on the Dumbo ride with Kim Kardashian and her daughter, Chicago.

© Instagram Dream's cute Minnie Mouse top shows she's a long-term fan

Rob's daughter was introduced to Disney at a young age, posing with her parents and Minnie Mouse when she was a tiny baby.

So fond of Disney, Dream's mother hosted a princess-themed birthday party for her daughter's seventh birthday, complete with a Princess Tiana cake, suggesting Dream's favourite Disney movie is The Princess and The Frog.

© Instagram Dream had a Disney-inspired birthday cake

The cake has a picture of Princess Tiana on it, plus a cute tiara, which we bet Dream has kept as a keepsake.

© Instagram Dream Kardashian with a real life Princess Tiana

As well as a beautiful Disney-inspired sign that read, 'Dream Kardashian's Royal Princess and The Frog Soiree', the party was attended by a real-life Princess Tiana, who Dream posed with.