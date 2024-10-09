Jenna Coleman and Jamie Childs' £2.2m London love nest where they're raising new baby

Jenna Coleman is basking in the baby bubble with her partner, Jamie Childs after giving birth to their first child.

Although the news hasn't been officially shared by the couple, they were spotted walking through North London with their newborn in tow in pictures obtained by MailOnline.

Filmmaker Jamie, 35, was holding the tiny baby in a carrier strapped to his chest while the Victoria actress, 38, walked alongside them pushing a pram.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Jamie Childs and Jenna Coleman are now parents!

Jenna looked so chic in a red button-down sweater with a brown cardigan layered on top and a Chanel cross-body bag.

The new mum paired the look with relaxed jeans, casual trainers and some black sunglasses.

The couple, who are thought to have met on the set of the Netflix fantasy series, The Sandman, have been an item since late 2021 and they made their first public appearance together in early 2022.

Jenna and Jamie were also photographed on a romantic stroll in Islington around the same time, before being pictured outside their home in North London when they were moving furniture in.

Jenna Coleman before she gave birth

Jenna and Jamie's £2.2m home where they're basking in baby bubble

Not much detail is known about Jenna and Jamie's love nest in London but the townhouse is said to be worth around £2.2 million. The healthy price tag perhaps means the house is generous in size and gorgeously designed.

The couple tend to keep their personal life private and Jenna doesn't often share photos on her social media. However, the Doctor Who star did post about her pregnancy last month when she shared a series of images with a caption that read: "Summer spent cookin' [baby chick emoji]."

© Instagram Jenna Coleman takes a selfie showing her baby bump

One photo was a tasteful selfie that Jenna had snapped in a gold mirror in their home to show off her bare baby bump. Another was a mirror selfie Jenna had taken in their living room.

The room was stunning and classic in style for a London townhouse. There were arty pictures framed on the wall and a chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

© Instagram Jenna Coleman confirmed her pregnancy in the summer

The floor was wooden clad with a paisley, vintage-looking rug lying on top for extra comfort.

In the middle of the room was a large coffee table with plenty of books, notes and a laptop placed on top.

Jenna and Jamie's ultra-private life and romance history

Jenna and Jamie met on the set of The Sandman in which Jenna was cast as Johanna Constantine. Jamie worked on the production team and directed a few episodes.

The pair then worked together for a second time with Jamie cast his girlfriend in his debut feature film, Jackdaw, which came out in January 2024.

Jamie gave a small insight into their time together while promoting his film at the beginning of this year. He told Screen Rant that Jenna had partly been an inspiration for him to write the film since she was busy working on her own projects.

"I was in between two TV jobs at the time, sort of unemployed, and thought 'I can't really sit around just watching movies for another month'. I thought I should probably sit down and write one."

© Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Jenna Coleman attends Women's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2024

He added: "Also, my partner basically stopped talking to me on a holiday. She was rehearsing for something she was doing next, and basically, I realized that she just needed to get her head into it.

"So, I put my headphones on and began writing, and that when it all started."