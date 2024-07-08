Dick and Angel Strawbridge's son Arthur towers over his mum in new picture

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's son Arthur looked so grown up as he posed for new photos celebrating his final day at primary school.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Escape to the Chateau stars Angel and Dick uploaded a carousel of heartwarming photos documenting Arthur's "emotional" milestone.

© Instagram Arthur celebrated alongside his sister Dorothy

Among the celebratory images, the couple included a sweet family snapshot that showed proud parents Dick and Angel posing with Arthur, 11, and daughter Dorothy, ten.

Arthur was shown towering over his mum, beaming from ear to ear as he posed alongside his family. For the special occasion, he donned a blush pink shirt, which he wore layered over a white T-shirt, and a pair of navy shorts.

© Instagram Arthur towered over his mother Angel as they posed outside

TV star Dick looked dapper in sage green, whilst doting mum Angel wowed in a cherry-red midi dress emblazoned with playing cards. She wore her trademark red tresses in a twisted updo and added a sweep of red lipstick for an added touch of vintage glamour.

Captioning their update, the couple penned in a joint message: "It's been beautiful and emotional!

"Our sweet little boy, who was known to the teachers as the 'friendly giant', finished primary school forever… the class of CM2 and all the teachers celebrated with a 'Boum' at the Chateau on Friday night."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The final episode of Escape to the Chateau aired in December 2022

It continued: "The sun was golden… There was plenty of laughter, tears and photos… the perfect end to what's been an incredible part of our journey. Here's to the end of an era and a new beginning!"

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Can't believe how grown up they both are, time flies by", while a second remarked: "Oh how fabulous!! Arthur [is] so tall now!!" and a third chimed in: "Adorable! Congratulations, Arthur. He's almost taller than both of you now!"

Dick and Angel's family life in France

Lovebirds Dick and Angel first met in 2010, and after welcoming their two children, they decided to tie the knot at their stunning home located in the Mayenne département of France.

The family-of-four live in a 19th-century chateau which they've lovingly restored after the property stood empty for 40 years.

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick digging in the garden with their children Arthur and Dorothy

Their lavish home boasts 45 rooms, quirky interiors, a moat, 12 acres of ground and a guesthouse for Angel's parents. And it seems the couple have no plans to move anytime soon…

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! in December last year, Dick revealed that he and Angel are planning for their children's future at the chateau.

© Instagram Dick and Angel share two children together

"This is the long haul," said the former army officer. "We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future."

Aside from Arthur and Dorothy, Dick is also a devoted father to two children from his marriage to Brigit Strawbridge Howard.