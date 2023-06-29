Dick and Angel Strawbridge unveil rainbow addition at iconic Chateau home

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel have a vibrant new addition at home

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge delighted fans on Wednesday with a mesmerising tour of their walled garden, shot by Dick himself.

During the captivating video tour, a glimpse of a stunning pastel shed was revealed, painted in an array of rainbow colours. The wooden structure is nestled in foliage, adding a pop of colour to the stretch of vibrant green in the garden.

See their beautiful shed and magical garden...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge unveil rainbow shed at home

Alongside the clip, the famous pair wrote: "A very good morning to you! It's been a lovely sunny week here at the Chateau and with the official start of summer and the gardens bursting, many of you asked for a peek in the walled garden.

"Here's a little clip of the walk around Dick filmed on Monday morning! If you’d like to watch the full tour, you can head to “Filmed by the Strawbridges” through the #linkinbio.

"Have a Wonderful Wednesday! Love, Dick and Angel X."

© Photo: Channel 4 The stars have renovated their home inside and out

Fans loved the update with one writing: "I remember when you first saw your walled garden overgrown with trees. After all the hard work it looks fabulous and hopefully everything you and Angel want it to be," and another adding: "Absolutely stunning. You've shared how much hard work you have put into making a fabulous space. Enjoy the fruits and vegetables of your labours. And hopefully we will see you back on the television sharing your knowledge and creativity."

Many declared how much they miss seeing the Strawbridge family on screen now their hit show has come to an end.

© Photo: Channel 4 The couple bought their chateau for under £300,000

Recently, it was announced that Channel 4 has cut ties with the family, so viewers are understandably curious to know when they can expect to see their favourite stars back on the box.

Despite their departure from the broadcaster, Dick and Angel have teased an "exciting future" ahead of them, so it's only a matter of time before they reveal what's in store for the family. Watch this space!

© Channel 4 The Strawbridge family standing outside the Château de la Motte-Husson

Dick and Angel are parents to two children, Arthur and Dorothy, who already have ambitious plans to continue their legacy at the chateau.

"Arthur and Dorothy have plans," Dick told HELLO!. "Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant. He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," added Angel. "Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

Dick and Angel Strawbridge with their children, Arthur and Dorothy

Chateau de la Motte Husson is a 45-room chateau – which has 78 windows, 12 acres and one moat – and it cost the couple just £280,000 in 2015. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, so it required a lot of renovating to be habitable.

© Escape to the Chateau Dick Strawbridge in library room

The couple have extended the home with a winter garden