Robin Roberts details frightening run-in at Connecticut home as she urges fans to be careful

Robin Roberts regaled a terrifying experience live on-air on Wednesday when she stunned viewers with a reveal about her homelife with wife Amber Laign.

During a news segment on GMA discussing the issues with bears roaming in people's gardens, Robin chimed in with a wildlife run-in of her own.

"I remember in my backyard in Connecticut, we had bears," she suddenly said, as George Stephanopoulos and Rebecca Jarvis looked on in surprise. "You had the mama bear and then suddenly the baby bears," said Robin before adding: "You really have to be careful."

WATCH: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign face their intruders at their Connecticut home

Earlier this year, Robin shared footage of her and Amber's reaction to the animals who climbed over their garden fence.

At the time, she captioned the clip: "We had visitors in our CT backyard & as you can hear Sweet Amber was a weee bit stressed."

© Instagram Robin and Amber recently married in the backyard of their home

The two huge animals could be seen gaining access to their property. Amber was filming and Robin could be heard saying: "Get away from the window."

Clearly concerned by the incident, Amber whispered: "Oh my gosh," and her partner of almost two decades questioned: "Should we call someone?"

Fortunately, no damage was done and Robin was later able to deliver an update and said the bears had "got bored and decided to move on".

© Instagram Robin and Amber also share their home with their dog Lil Man Lukas

"Thankfully everyone is safe," she confirmed and then humorously added: "Just a slice of weekend #countryliving. Don't see this in NYC!"The bears are one of the only downsides of living in Connecticut as the pair share a beautiful home there.

When Robin isn't working on GMA in NYC, she resides at their main home with Amber, often giving glimpses into their idylic life on social media.

© Getty Images Robin spoke about their encounter with the bears on GMA

They adore their zen property so much that they recently got married there. Luckily for them, no bears made an appearance during their nuptials and they were able to tie the knot in a stunning backyard wedding at their private home.

Robin bought the country home for just $410,000 more than two decades ago and the house comes complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the garden.

© Instagram They had a magical wedding in September 2023

Robin and Amber's relationship is incredibly unique too, as the couple only spend half their weeks living in the same house. Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City during the week while working and Amber remains in Connecticut.

During a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV host told Robin: "I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released in 2014.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber have been together for 18 years

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!" And now, they've lasted almost two.

