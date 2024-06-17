Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's nursery for baby Rocky is 'not normal'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their much-longed for baby, Rocky 13 Barker, late last year, and ahead of his arrival Kourtney showed her mother, Kris Jenner, around her baby’s nursery.

The latest episode of The Kardashians saw Kris bemused by her oldest daughter’s nursery decor as Kourtney gave her the grand tour.

The sprawling nursery not only houses baby Barker’s crib and a huge king-size bed, but the corner of the room featured a drum kit set up.

© Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their baby in 2023

"This is not normal, Kourtney," Kris said as she took in the drum kit, with Kourtney laughing off her mother’s concerns, telling her: "He’s gotta get used to some drums."

With his dad being one of the world’s most famous drummers, it makes sense the couple wants to introduce their child to music early!

The ultra-chic bedroom also holds a closet, ready for baby Barker’s rock and roll wardrobe.

© Instagram Rocky has a cute black wardrobe already

Co-sleeping

Kourtney famously co-slept with her other children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and the fact she has a big bed in Rocky’s room suggests she plans to do the same with her and Travis’ son.

Kourtney co-sleeps with her babies

The edgy couple only recently began living together, so while they’re famously amorous, sharing a bed isn’t essential to them.

Speaking of their decision to finally move in together, Kourtney said: "Travis and I have really been taking our time figuring out where it makes sense to live together."

© Gregg DeGuire Kourtney and Travis with Travis' son Landon

Explaining how their blended family of seven children impacted the decision, Kourtney went on: "The kids are all so comfortable in their spaces, but it feels like we’ve figured out a plan for now and we’re going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so we can all be together living together under one roof with the baby."

Kardashian decor

Rocky’s first bedroom is remarkably adult, in neutral tones and calming, clean lines - not too dissimilar to his aunt, Kim Kardashian’s minimalist decor, which raised eyebrows due to being almost empty!

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with their son Rocky

At the other end of the spectrum, Rob Kardashian has made sure the decor in his home is perfect for his daughter Dream, with Disney-inspired artwork adorning the walls in his palatial pad - which used to belong to Kris Jenner.

While Rocky’s room is minimalist now, we predict he’ll take after his parents with dark decor and edgy looks as he grows up.