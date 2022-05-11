Kris Jenner's brand-new $20m mega mansion has surprisingly common nightmare issue

The Kardashians star Kris Jenner has recently moved into her $20million mansion in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, but it's not all perfect just yet…

Her daughter Khloe is having her own home built right next door, but due to delays the property is not ready at present, meaning there will still be loud noise coming from the neighbouring house while Kris is still settling in.

It is believed that Khloe put a halt to building work to revise the interiors plans which is what set back the schedule.

Fans will be delighted to get a look inside of Kris' jaw-dropping mansion in this week's episode of The Kardashians.

Kris and Khloe will become next door neighbours

When Khloe tours the property, she exclaims: "Fabulous s**t everywhere." A real highlight of the 16,000 square feet home is a room dedicated to crockery and her 'dish room' has an array of plates including sets from Hermes and Gucci.

The kitchen has a glass-fronted fridge so you can see right into her cooled goods. There's a colour-coordinated area of fruit and veg, naturally.

Other amazing features include an eight-car garage, a movie theatre, a private gym and a home office. The estate also benefits from a guesthouse on site for visitors wishing to stay over. However, all of Kris' close family members do live nearby, with their own impressive mansions.

Kris even has her own room for dishes!

If you think Kris' house is impressive, check out Kim Kardashian's $60million family home.

Kim's former partner rapper Kanye West worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The pared-back décor is white, cream and grey throughout, with wooden accents, including in their open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

There's a secret second kitchen which is dedicated to staff and of course her walk-in wardrobe looks more like a department store.

