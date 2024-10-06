Kylie Jenner's Halloween transformation at $36m for Stormi and Aire is next level

Halloween has arrived early in Holmby Hills, where Kylie Jenner has turned her $36 million mansion into an autumn wonderland that needs to be seen to be believed.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who shares Stormi, six, and Aire, two, with her ex partner Travis Scott, took to Instagram to share her home's mind-blowing transformation installed in the driveway of the seven-bedroom home.

"We are in the Halloween spirit over here," Kylie began, showing off her epic display. Take a look in the video below…

Kylie Jenner shows off her epic Halloween display

The 27-year-old makeup mogul's driveway looked unrecognizable as she decorated it with hundreds of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes.

Adding to her harvest of orange-hued vegetables, Kylie installed a towering skeleton figurine that stood at least 10ft tall.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie's driveway was laden with hundreds of pumpkin for Halloween

The star's sprawling property was also decorated with seasonal baskets and potted plants laden with flowers blooming in autumnal hues.

Perfecting seasonal decor is a talent of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie always pulling out the stops with their no-expenses-spared fanfares whenever the calendar calls for a themed occasion.

If you thought Kylie's towering skeleton installation was impressive, you'll be even more surprised by her sister Kim Kardashian's larger-than-life spider installation back in 2020.

In honour of spooky season, Kim turned her famously minimalist Calabasas mansion into a tarantula nest, installing a giant pink spider guarding her front door and wrapping her endless hallways in swathes of tulle to mimic a spider's web.

"So since Halloween was cancelled and there was no trick or treating or parties," Kim began, referencing the Covid-19 lockdown, she continued: "I wanted my house to feel really festive for the kids."

"We transformed our library into a trampoline park," Kim added, showing her daughter North West bouncing on a built-in trampoline shrouded in spider's webs.

It's not just home decor where The Kardashians stars excel at Halloween. Famously, the billionaire brood's annual Halloween costumes are some of the most highly anticipated of the year.

© Instagram Kylie transformed herself into Frankenstein's wife for Halloween in 2023

From Kendall's unforgettable Pamela Anderson to Khloe's jaw-dropping Cruella DeVille, each sister serves the ultimate platter of enviable looks each October.