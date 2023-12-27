Emily and Peter Andre’s Surrey home is a designer’s dream in new baby bump photo

Emily and Peter Andre are bumping along in their pregnancy! Set to welcome their third child in 2024, the couple opted for a low-key Christmas this year; spending it at the Surrey mansion that they’ve long called home.

© Instagram Emily and Peter posed by the Christmas tree

In new photos shared on Instagram, Emily and Peter – who tied the knot in July 2015 – gave fans a further glimpse of the multi-million-pound property, which boasts an on-trend navy living room and an ultra-modern kitchen.

“Happy Christmas everyone, with love from all of us (and bump) hope you all had an amazing day,” Emily captioned the snaps.

© Instagram The couple's kitchen features a navy and grey colour scheme

In the first of two, the couple could be seen cradling Emily’s blossoming bump, with a decadent Christmas tree in the background. Complete with navy walls and a spotless grey carpet, the living room houses a silver-accented table, plus a huge flat-screen TV.

The second photo – taken in the kitchen – reveals a continued navy colour scheme, with kitchen cabinets in the same dark hue. Meanwhile, at the centre of the room an island, topped with glistening cream marble tops, has been installed.

It’s not the first time that Peter and Emily have shown off their ultra-lavish abode, either. Click the video below for a tour hosted by Mr Andre himself…

WATCH: Peter Andre's house tour will blow your mind

Peter, 50, also posted on Christmas Day and revealed that he and Emily were joined by his eldest children, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, from his previous relationship with Katie Price.

Meanwhile, their shared two, Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven, got in on the festivities.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram in October

It was back in October, that Peter and Emily first announced that they were expanding their blended family. Taking to Instagram, the pair posed for a selfie outdoors as NHS doctor Emily proudly held on to a string of adorable sonogram pictures. "We are delighted to share the news with you all," they penned in a joint caption. "A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

Following the announcement, Emily has been posting updates from her pregnancy journey.

In November, she sparked a sweet reaction when she uploaded an image of Peter feeling her small bump during a spot of R&R. "Baby kicking away like mad - always in the evenings! Defo a night owl @peterandre," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Emily has been giving fans occasional updates on her pregnancy journey

When it comes to their parenting styles, the couple previously admitted that they often contrast. During a chat with HELLO! Magazine in 2016, Emily said: "Pete is probably a bit stricter than I am, but he's also so much fun. He's nowhere near as strict as his dad or my dad, but he's got his definite rules and the kids are so, so good."

'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker, Peter, added: "It's about manners, one hundred percent...They have to be respectful. My dad was ten times stricter and I love my parents to death and am so grateful for the way they brought us up."