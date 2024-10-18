Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considering major Portugal move – details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bond with Princess Eugenie dates back to their very early relationship when they secretly celebrated Halloween together in 2016.

The cousins have been separated by distance for several years with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back as senior members of the royal family and relocating from London to Montecito in 2020, and Eugenie purchasing a home in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank in 2022.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan developed a close bond with Eugenie and Jack from early in their relationship

Now, they could be set to spend more time together once again as the Daily Mail's Richard Eden reported that the Sussexes are considering buying a home close to Eugenie to act as a European base.

This would not only allow Prince Harry's kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend more time with Princess Eugenie's children August and Ernest, but it would also circumvent any security concerns the royal had in the UK.

Princess Eugenie's home

Eugenie and Jack moved to the sun-soaked Algarve in 2022, where they live in a lavish family home in Comporta with their two young sons.

The area is known for attracting high-society clientele, with Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson also thought to have houses in the area.

© Instagram Eugenie, Jack and their two sons live in Comporta

The Telegraph originally reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club for Jack's work with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who manages a 300-home development with prices starting at £3.6million.

Princess Eugenie opened up about her love of the quieter life away from London.

"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she said during an appearance on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware.

© Getty The royal is reportedly considering turning their Portugal home into a holiday home and spending more time in the UK

Back in August, The Express reported that Eugenie was considering making the UK a more permanent base while keeping their sun-soaked Portugal property for holidays, which could be driven by their children's education.

The pair could choose to reside in Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate which was once home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan's secret trip

© Getty Harry visited Eugenie in Portugal following the Invictus Games

It’s thought that Harry and Meghan visited Eugenie and her husband at their unhurried, beachside town shortly after they attended the Invictus Games in Germany.

© Instagram Harry and Meghan live in Montecito with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Perhaps it was during that trip that they fell in love with the idea of purchasing a second home in the area, alongside their $14 million Montecito mansion called the Chateau of Riven Rock which boasts nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a swimming pool and a playhouse for their kids.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion in California would remain their main base

Harry previously described Meghan and Eugenie's relationship as "like sisters" while he said Jack was "one of our favourite people" in his book Spare. Considering their close relationship, it would come as no surprise that the Sussexes would choose their base to be close to Eugenie's beachside home.

