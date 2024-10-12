Charles Spencer's rumoured girlfriend sues Earl's ex-wife – details

Charles Spencer's rumoured girlfriend, Cat Jarman, has started legal proceedings against the Earl's ex-wife, Countess Karen Spencer over "misuse of private information".

The court filing was made on Thursday, however further details about the case haven't been released. For the case, Cat is being represented by legal firm Simons Muirhead Burton, while Karen will reportedly be representing herself in the legal case.

Charles and Karen first met in 2010 when they were set up on a blind date, with the 9th Earl Spencer walking down the aisle with Karen just months later in June 2011.

The Earl confirmed that he and Countess Karen, who share one daughter, were to divorce back in June this year. Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he said: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

© Instagram Cat and Charles have a close relationship

Charles and Karen reportedly told staff at Althorp, the Spencer family seat in Northamptonshire, in March that their marriage was ending. It's believed their marriage came under strain as the Earl wrote about the sexual abuse he endured as a child in his memoir, A Very Private School.

Charles and Cat have remained tight-lipped about whether they have become a couple since the father-of-seven split from Karen. During an interview with the Times, the duo were quizzed on their relationship, to which Charles responded: "We are close. Well, close enough."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Karen and Charles confirmed their split back in June

Charles, who confirmed his divorce from Countess Spencer in June, remained coy. Asked about his dynamic with Cat, he responded: "We're not that domestic really, are we? No, I mean, I love Richard just as much, but just in a different way," he joked.

Since 2023, Charles and Cat have co-hosted The Rabbit Hole Detective – a historical podcast – alongside Richard. They first met when Charles asked Cat to excavate parts of Althorp House, becoming good friends.

© Instagram Cat hosts a podcast with the Earl

Charles and Cat first sparked romance rumours in June, after they were spotted enjoying a theatre trip in London. As they headed to the hit comedy musical, The Book of Mormon, photos showed Charles with his hand on the Norwegian archaeologist and author's back. The pair appeared happy and relaxed.