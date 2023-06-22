Sylvester Stallone reveals the real reason Adele bought his jaw-dropping $58m mega-mansion

In an intriguing twist of real estate negotiations, the queen of soulful melodies, Adele, demonstrated her savvy negotiation skills when purchasing the Los Angeles home of legendary actor Sylvester Stallone.

The sweetening detail? A certain "Rocky" statue that the actor cherished near his pool.

In a recent conversation with The Wall Street Journal, the actor revealed that Adele's insistence on keeping the iconic "Rocky" statue was a decisive factor in the property deal. "I did. But she said, 'That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.' She wanted the statue,” Sylvester divulged.

Sylvester Stallone's home

However, there seems to be no lingering resentment. The revered actor voiced his admiration for the transformations Adele has been making to the lavish property, saying, "I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

The Beverly Park estate, a grandiose piece of real estate sprawled across 3 1/2-acres, was sold to the Grammy-winning songstress for a whopping $58 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

© Instagram Adele and Rich confirmed they were moving in together with a photo outside their home

While this might sound like an astronomical price tag, it was considerably less than the Rocky star’s initial asking price.

The luxurious residence, equipped with eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms, had been originally listed at $110 million in 2021. However, he later slashed the asking price to $80 million, finally selling it to Adele for the negotiated price.

© Photo: Getty Images Sylvester Stallone sold his home to Adele

In addition to sharing the intriguing tidbit about his real estate transaction with Adele, Sylvester also took the opportunity to share some words of wisdom in his discussion with The Wall Street Journal. When asked about the most valuable piece of advice he has received, the Hollywood icon responded with a thoughtful reflection.

“You don’t have to beat up on yourself,” Sylvester mused. He continued, “The world will beat up on you enough. Give yourself a break. I try to really see life with the eye of the tiger and a real sense of humor. It’s not easy, but without humor, this is not a fun place.”

© Instagram She previously resided in another $10 million Beverly Hills home

It appears that even amidst multi-million dollar real estate deals and Hollywood's hustle, the actor underscores the importance of taking things in stride, just as his iconic character would have done. And as for Adele, she seems to have not only clinched a beautiful new abode but also a piece of cinematic history for her backyard.

