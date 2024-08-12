Adele's engagement ring is making us all want pear shaped diamonds

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Congratulations are in order for British national treasure Adele and her now finance Rich Paul in lieu of their recent engagement confirmation.

The couple, who have been dating for over three years, have officially made their new relationship status public and though we couldn’t be more excited for the inevitable opulent wedding on the horizon, for now, we’re fixated on her 8ct pear-shaped diamond on a yellow gold band ring.

© Getty Adele stunned in a navy slim-fitting dress for her onstage performance

The Rolling in the Deep singer flashed her new bling while on stage performing to 80,000 fans in Munich. In true funny girl fashion, Adele confirmed the news by replying to a fan's sign which read "Will you marry me?" Adele then replied "I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married, so I can’t" whilst holding up her ring.

© Instagram / @emrata EmRata didn't let her divorce ruin her love for a good pear-shaped ring

According to the engagement ring expert Lucy Crowther, founder of Minka Jewels, pear-shaped engagement rings are the jewellery sphere's most notable new trend, "We love a pear. A classic pear-shaped engagement ring has a very beautiful and elegant shape, especially with the point running down the finger. It is a timeless cut and has a slightly vintage feel to it but is also contemporary. Either claw setting or rub-over bezel makes a very unique and stylish option for an engagement ring."

© Getty One of VB's engagement rings © Getty Margot's dainty pear-shaped diamond hasn't left her side

Adele joins the likes of Victoria Beckham, whose one of fifteen engagement rings given to her by her husband David is pear-shaped, Emily Ratajkowski who turned her nuptial ring from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard into a divorce ring and Margot Robbie who said "i do" to her husband Tom Ackerley with a decedent option in the now cult favourite shape.

Though we unfortunately do not have a close-up of the rock (I guess it was one of those "you kind of had to be there” moments") It’s confirmed that the pear-shaped diamond is sitting pretty on her left ring finger with many fiance’s to be lusting after the shape for their own awaited proposals.