Carrie Johnson's grown-up son Wilfred, 4, drives through sprawling courtyard

One of the most common tips from parents is to appreciate time with your young children because they grow up quickly. This is something that Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are currently experiencing with their eldest son Wilfred.

He may only be four years old but Carrie has already joked she'll need to start preparing driving lessons for his 17th birthday after Wilfred took a shine to cars.

© Instagram Wilfred was pictured driving his younger sister in a toy car

The doting mother's most recent photo of her Morocco family holiday shows her son at the wheel of a red toy car as he drove through the courtyard with his younger sister Romy in the passenger seat.

The siblings had their backs to the camera, showing off their matching platinum blonde hair inherited from their famous father.

© Instagram The family have been holidaying in Morroco

"Anyone know any good driving instructors in South Oxfordshire? Learning on automatic only. Thank you! X," Carrie captioned the cute photo.

Large pink and black tiles decorate the floors of the courtyard, broken up by small trees offering shelter to a mustard yellow outdoor sofa with Aztec-print cushions. The Mediterranean-style building surrounds the sheltered area ensuring plenty of privacy for the young family to play outside.

Johnson family home

© Instagram Carrie and Boris share glimpses inside their Oxfordshire home

When they're not holidaying, Boris and Carrie live in a luxurious £3.8 million Grade II-listed house known as Brightwell Manor with their three children Wilfred, four, Rommy, two, and Frankie, one.

Situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, the fairytale home features nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms, while the five acres of land also boasts a guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden and two stables.

On the grounds lies a moated castle, thought to have been built by King Stephen in the 1150’s.

Boris and Carrie's 400-year-old home still has the original moat wrapped around it on three sides, preserving the rich history of the former Duke of Normandy.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson previously lived at Downing Street

The Johnsons previously lived in No 11 Downing Street, which The Telegraph reported was "bright and airy, with high windows looking over Green Park."

While it had been decorated with John Lewis interiors when Theresa May lived there, Carrie reportedly put her stamp on the property when former Prime Minister Boris took office from 2019 to 2022. She redecorated with new furniture from Soane and a £3.6k drinks trolley inspired by one owned by the late ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev.

