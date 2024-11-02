Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan teases changes at £3.5 million mansion with Mark Wright
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan in black outfits© Shane Anthony Sinclair

The Brassic star lives with her radio presenter husband

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright regularly stuns with glimpse inside their jaw-dropping mansion, which cost the pair £3.5 million!

On Saturday, the Brassic star teased some upcoming changes to the multi-million-pound property. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Michelle shared plenty of holly balls and pinecones that had been spray-painted white, alongside a Jonas & James candle.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan gives mansion festive makeover

"Christmas decoration shopping has begun," Michelle penned in her caption alongside a raised hands and Christmas tree emoji.

Michelle regularly shares photos of her open-plan kitchen dining room that boasts uninterrupted views of their sprawling back garden, outdoor swimming pool and stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

Red holly balls with pinecones sprayed white© Instagram
Michelle gave an insight into her upcoming Christmas plans

On the lesser-known side of the property sits their front room, which follows the same neutral beige colour scheme and luxe interiors. A large three-seater sofa is topped with blankets and cushions and angled towards the back-lit, wall-mounted TV.

Last year, Michelle and Mark transformed their stunning property into a winter wonderland. Embracing the Christmas season, the duo added strings of glowing white lights, reindeer sculptures and a festive, green garland snaking around their porch.

An outdoor kitchen with a rainbow in the sky© Instagram
Michelle regularly shares insights into her home

And for an extra dose of yuletide joy, the Brassic actress and the TOWIE star added a fir ornament around a central porthole window to create the illusion of a Christmas wreath.

"Tis the season [Santa and Christmas tree emoji]. They've done it again @4.seasonevents came at the weekend whilst we weren't in and created Christmas magic. The inside and tree to follow," the couple penned in their caption.

Mark and Michelle's home is a hotspot for golden sunrises© Instagram / @wrightyhome
The pair's stunning home is now worth £3.5 million

Awestruck fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Your house is actually unreal," while another chimed in: "Beautiful, it looks like the Home Alone House, only better."

A third remarked: "Omg insane love it! I would sleep in my car just to look at that all night," and a fourth sweetly added: "Wowzer! Just when you think it couldn't get any better!"

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan arrive for the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena© Getty
Michelle lives with husband Mark Wright

Mark and Michelle purchased the existing property for £1.3 million. They were then granted permission by Epping Council in July 2020 to build a brand-new mansion complete with a plethora of luxury trappings.

