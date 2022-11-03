Amanda Owen surprises with two adorable additions to Ravenseat Farm The Channel 5 star revealed all on Wednesday

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, 48, delighted fans on Wednesday with news of two new sweet arrivals at her now iconic Ravenseat Farm.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star revealed that she has two new calves in her cattle, writing: "Four cattle went to Summer graze the high allotment, six cattle came home. [cow emojis]

WATCH: Amanda Owen shares heartwarming birth video

The post included a selection of images of the new beautiful animals, alongside the larger cows, and fans flocked to the comments section to share the love.

"That was a nice surprise and they are all looking so well," penned one, and: "What a fantastic surprise," added another. A third said: "It must be something in the air!"

Amanda has welcomed two new arrivals

Amanda's exciting update comes after the Channel 5 star spoke out about the relief of announcing her and her former husband Clive's separation.

"You know when you have a pressure cooker, and you take the lid off and let the air out?" she told The Telegraph.

The breakup was announced to the public back in June, and taking to her Instagram Stories, Amanda told her thousands of followers the news: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

The children help out at the farm

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority being the happiness and well-being of our children."

In the same Telegraph interview, Amanda revealed how amicable they are despite no longer being a couple. "We speak every day about what's going on," she told the publication. "Sometimes I’m there, sometimes he’s there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I’m working away. We just have to make it fit."

