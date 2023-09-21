Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk hand-in-hand with Princess Lilibet in precious throwback video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an intimate moment with their fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to share quite a few glimpses of family life over the course of their six-part Netflix docuseries, and one of the closing moments in the final instalment has to be one of the cutest…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen walking hand-in-hand with their daughter Princess Lilibet in their vast garden with their tot sporting an adorable dress and the couple were both in shorts for a summer day at home.

Eagle eyed fans will spot a young Prince Archie running ahead of the family in the shot, and one of their pet dogs also joining in the fun. Watch the video below…

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan walk hand-in-hand with Princess Lilibet in precious clip

Another super-cute clip the couple chose to release showed Archie hitching a ride on his mother's back and Harry flying a kite, again while spending time in their idyllic garden.

The interiors of the property were also revealed during the show, and fans saw doting dad Harry reading to his two kids in the family lounge.

The family's lounge is so cosy

Meghan is no stranger to storytime either and in a black-and-white photo shared in episode two, the mother-of-two was seen reading to Archie while the adorable toddler sat on his mum's lap wearing a dinosaur jumper and showcasing his impressive curly locks.

As well as their well-used living space, the family have a games room, wine cellar, cinema room and home office inside the walls of their impressive property.

© Netflix Meghan Markle with son archie

Their residence is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, and it was listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events prior to them moving in. This gave royal fans a chance to see many of the amazing spaces in full. Take a look at the most jaw-dropping photos inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home…

© Giggster Harry and Meghan's pool

The family have a games room

Their kitchen is so rustic

The couple have their own library inside their mansion

How grand is the dining room?

Will Prince Harry ever move back to the UK?

The couple used to lease Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan have now relinquished their lease at their former UK home, Frogmore Cottage, so they do not have a permanent base in England. However, reports suggest that King Charles has offered up a place inside of Buckingham Palace for them to stopover.

Harry has previously said: "Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."