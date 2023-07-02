Ellen DeGeneres tours Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exclusive neighborhood

The presenter lives close by to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito

Ellen DeGeneres, 65, resides in Montecito with her wife Portia de Rossi, and on Saturday she gave her 139 million Instagram followers a tour of the exclusive area, which she shares with neighbors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The star was seen in a zip-up jacket with glasses on as she took control of the wheel.

The presenter wrote: "Portia and I went on a drive the other day and I thought it was a perfect opportunity to give y’all a little tour of our neighborhood! And by “little” I mean it’s going by in a blur behind my head," alongside the clip.

She even revealed the best takeway in town, by saying: "There's a pizza delivery, Rusty's. Very, very good pizza. Delicious pizza. If you're in the area, Rusty's."

The many eucalyptus trees along the road, were pointed out by Ellen, a firm fixture in the celebrity-filled area.

The couple have an incredible home

The comedian even joked about the road having "lumps and bumps that should be fixed" as she cruised along with Portia filming.

Ellen and Portia's vast residence is reported to be worth £35.2 million, which is three times as pricey as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's neighbouring property which is around the £11million mark ($14.65 million).

Meghan and Ellen are friends and neighbors

What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11 million home like?

The Sussexes have a beautiful home

The Sussexes acquired their Montecito residence in June 2020 with a down payment and a mortgage, just like everyone else, Harry revealed in his book, Spare.

Speaking about the purchase, the Duchess revealed they fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Their house used to be listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events, which gave fans a chance to see some of its amazing features such as large outdoor pool, games room and wine cellar.

Since these pictures emerged, we've seen more inside the property thanks to their explosive Netflix docuseries.

The episodes contained family footage of them living their normal lives at home, working, cooking and entertaining their kids.

Archie loves baking in the kitchen with Meghan's niece

In a shot taken inside the grounds of Harry and Meghan's extraordinary backyard, Meghan was seen hand-in-hand with her son Prince Archie.

Another candid moment, saw Archie baking with Meghan's niece, which gave everyone a chance to admire the family's rustic yet luxurious kitchen space.

The couple have an amazing pool at home

The mother-of-two has a flair for interior design and that's clear throughout their stunning home which has been carefully curated with her favourite crystals, candles and statement artwork.