The Lincoln Lawyer's Becki Newton's alternative living situation growing up

Becki Newton is living the life she always dreamed of as a successful actress, married to the man of her dreams and raising four children.

But years before finding fame, life looked a lot different.

Becki currently lives in Los Angeles, where she and her husband, Silicon Valley star, Chris Diamantopoulos, juggle their careers and their home life.

Growing up, Becki was raised in Guilford, Connecticut by her parents, Jennifer and Thomas.

She and her brother, Matt—who is also an actor and now a successful acting coach—spent their childhood in unexpected home.

© Getty Images Becki grew up in Connecticut

We "literally grew up in a log cabin," he told Hearst Connecticut of the tiny property. "And I mean a Lincoln-log-style cabin, small."

Neither Becki nor Matt complained about their living situation and said that eventually the cabin was replaced by a larger house, where their mother still lives.

Becki's childhood was packed with creativity and her grandmother taught her to play the violin when she was young.

© Getty Images She and her brother starred in Ugly Betty together

"I was lucky enough to have a grandma [Fannie Chase] who was a violin teacher," she told Stay Thirsty blog. "I remember her teaching me to read music by writing a staff on a big piece of brown paper and laying it on the floor. Then she would name a note and give me a quarter and I would have to put the quarter in the correct place on the staff. If I got it right I could keep the quarter."

Her passion for performing was secured and Becki said: "Naturally, this led to an interest in all music, especially singing. Eventually – after joining every possible choir – I discovered musical theater, and from there something just clicked in me. I knew I wanted to be an actress. "

© Getty Images She had a break through with Ugly Betty

Becki attended a local high school in Guildford, but was afforded the luxury of being able to spend time in Japan while a teenager.

She also spent a semester in Spain while at college where she became fluent in Spanish.

She added: "I really did have an adventurous life way before the whole acting thing began, and for that I'm so grateful."

© Getty Images Becki is married to fellow actor Chris Diamantopoulos

Becki didn't meet her husband in her hometown either. The pair bumped into each other in New York and sparks flew.

"Chris and I met on the subway platform about 13 years ago. We were both about to catch a train and we walked by each other and looked up at the same time.

She said she knew she wanted to be an actress

"I couldn't help but smile at him, there was just something about him. About 30 seconds after I passed him, I felt a tap on my shoulder, and he claimed to be lost. The rest is history."