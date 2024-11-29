Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's picture-perfect patio with idyllic views at US home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are well and truly settled in the US, at their jaw-dropping mansion in Montecito where they reside with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. During the couple's Netflix documentary, fans were treated to a look inside their private residence, but did you miss a glimpse of their gorgeous patio area with sweeping views?

The Sussex's have curated their outdoor space with giant terracotta pots, giving it a Mediterranean feel, which is very in-keeping with the house as it's named Chateau of Riven Rock. The outdoor pots are filled with trees and abundant lavender, making the space an oasis of beauty. Beyond the patio, is the family's verdant lawn which we've seen in full also in the show and then there are plenty of gorgeous tall trees offering them lots of privacy. Their hilltop location means the most incredible views across the neighbourhood – aren't they so lucky?

The couple's postcard-worthy patio

This set-up can be admired from the couple's patio doors which open out from their living room area. In another moment in the docuseries, Harry was seen relaxing on the sofa, reading with his two kids.

The family have a beautiful living room

Elsewhere on site, the Sussex family have their own private wine cellar, a games room and a traditional kitchen-diner. Their outdoor space is the most impressive with a beautiful pool, chicken coop, vegetable patch and wildflower garden.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get gardening

The pair will have a team of employees to keep their outdoor space pristine, but they aren't afraid of a little hard work themselves. In a clip shared during their show, Meghan was seen wearing gardening gloves with a bunch of freshly picked roses in her hand. Meanwhile, her husband Prince Harry could be seen watering the immaculate lawn in front of her.

The Duchess tried her hand at gardening

Even during their courtship, they got stuck into chores at Nottingham Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace. The Duchess was pictured with a pitchfork in hand as she readied herself to get busy in their humble garden space and Harry was seen painting the summer house.

Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a UK base now?

It was Archie's first home

The Sussexes formally moved out of their four-bedroom UK abode, Frogmore Cottage, on 29 June 2023, having repaid the £2.4m to cover the cottage's refurbishment and rental.

In their show they were seen packing up their belongings from the property. The home was also the first place they raised their son Archie, so of course, it held so many magical memories.

© Netflix The couple have now vacated Frogmore Cottage

The Netflix documentary showcased happy times at the home, including bath time for Archie and the couple relaxing in their country-style kitchen.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry revealed his thoughts on the former home. "We loved that place," Harry wrote. "From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there. We couldn't wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve."