Scooter Braun has $36m Spanish-style mansion near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - details

Did you know the music executive Scooter Braun has acquired a home near the Sussexes?

Scooter Braun is at the centre of rumours at the moment as A-list clients like Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have reportedly parted ways with the star.

The 42-year-old even shared a cryptic Tweet on X, saying: "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself." The entertainment manager has invested in an array of real estate over his two decade career, and in 2022, he purchased a home nearby Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's. Here's everything you need to know…

Scooter reportedly bought his home from property mogul Ellen DeGeneres, forking out a whopping $36 million for the estate.

The records show that the presenter only purchased the home six months prior, but in that short space of time, she managed to bag herself a dazzling $21.9 million profit.

The house is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion officially named Villa Tragara, with a distinct Spanish influence.

The vast lounge area has a vast veranda looking out over the idyllic views and the property also boasts a private movie theatre and swanky billiard room.

Outside, within the 2.45 acres of glorious grounds, there is a signature swimming pool, a Love Island-worthy fire pit and tennis courts.

The plot also has a guesthouse for people to come and stay to enjoy the surroundings.

It's unknown if Scooter uses this as his main home, as he also has a $65 million farmhouse in Brentwood. This property is larger with six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

How did Scooter Braun become so successful?

The American talent manager actually began his career by planning after-parties when he was in college at Emory University. Then he really shot to fame when working with singer Justin Bieber. He produced Justin's documentary Never Say Never in 2011, which grossed over $100 million worldwide.

He was also a key figure in Ariana's rise to fame as a musician, but they've had a rocky relationship since.

His company, SB Group, is now in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, with growing speculation about stars breaking their ties. The reasons behind the changes have not been shared.

While reps for Justin Bieber have denied reports, the other artists have not spoken out so far, with the stories limited to a report by Billboard. HELLO! can confirm, however, that Demi Levato has now left Scooter.