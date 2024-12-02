Princess Beatrice's stepson reveals very British accent as he decorates magical Christmas tree

Some celebrities began their festive home transformations early this year, but as we hit December, the remaining stars embrace the Christmas spirit, including the royals.

While Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi went Christmas tree shopping on Saturday, Edoardo's son was busy adding the finishing touches to his fir at his mother Dara Huang's London home.

© Instagram

The architect and interior designer shared photos of her week, including Wolfie – whose real name is Christopher – showing off his creative talents as he draped a golden ribbon around the tree.

The green fir had been placed in the corner of the living room next to the large sash windows and the sofa, where Wolfie stood to reach the top branches. Fairy lights and red, gold and white decorations broke up the greenery. Listen to Wolfie's accent in the video...

"What do you think? How does it look?" asked Dara, and Wolfie sat back on the sofa to admire their work before concluding in a very British accent: "There's so much ribbon at the top and not enough at the bottom."

Reflecting on the end of Thanksgiving and the beginning of the holiday season, the American-born star wrote in the Instagram caption: "I had the sweetest little holiday celebration and decorating the tree with my baby boy. He said to me I am not a baby or a man and I said actually you’re both my baby and my little man haha."

© Instagram Edoardo appeared to be shopping for a Christmas tree

The update came shortly after Beatrice and Edoardo shared their own festive update from their home in the Cotswolds where they live with their three-year-old daughter Sienna.

The property developer, 41, took to his Instagram account with a photo of his very early morning visit to a garden centre.

A line of green trees were bathed in the winter sunlight, and a sign read: "Ornamental trees."

© Getty The couple are expecting their second child together

This year is a particularly special one for the couple, as it will be their last before welcoming their new baby next year. Beatrice announced her pregnancy in October with a new photo of Edoardo holding hands with a very blonde-haired Sienna and her step-brother Wolfie on a forest walk.

© PA Edoardo and Beatrice are parents to Sienna and Wolfie

The Buckingham Palace statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Sarah Ferguson's daughter has embraced being a mother and a step-mother, with Dara previously praising their co-parenting set-up for Wolfie.

© Getty Beatrice has a close relationship with her stepson Wolfie

She told Harper's Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think: 'The more, the merrier'."

She added: "I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him."

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

READ: Celebrity home renovations to make your jaw drop: Chris Pratt, Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and more