Adele’s son Angelo makes ultra rare appearance during emotional Vegas finale

Adele delivered a night to remember during the final performance of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace on Saturday, but it wasn’t just her breathtaking vocals that had fans buzzing.

The 36-year-old music icon shared an emotional moment with her fiancé, Rich Paul, and her rarely-seen son, Angelo, creating an unforgettable highlight of the evening.

As she performed her poignant 2015 hit When We Were Young, Adele stepped into the crowd and stopped in front of Rich and 11-year-old Angelo.

Adele's son makes rare appearance

A touching video posted on the platform X captured her warmly embracing her son and kissing Rich, a moment that left the audience in awe.

Fans online were quick to celebrate the heartfelt exchange, with one calling it "absolutely beautiful" and another noting, "This is why Adele is so loved—she brings such raw emotion to her performances."

© Denise Truscello Adele performs during her final Las Vegas residency show "Weekends with Adele"

A photo from the evening also showed Rich, 43, and Angelo seated next to Adele’s mother, Penny Adkins, offering a rare glimpse into the star’s family life.

Adele, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has long been known for her dedication to her son’s privacy.

However, she took a moment to publicly acknowledge Angelo during her emotional address to the audience, her voice cracking with raw emotion. "I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal," she shared, reflecting on the two-year Las Vegas run. "And I did do that, and I wouldn’t change it for the world."

© Denise Truscello Adele says goodbye to her Vegas residency

The Grammy-winning artist, who has kept much of Angelo’s life out of the public eye, offered a rare glimpse into their close bond, telling the crowd, “I love you to bits, peanut. Thank you.” The words were met with cheers and applause, a testament to the heartfelt connection Adele has with her fans.

As the evening unfolded, Adele also paid tribute to Rich, whom she referred to as both her “partner” and “fiancé.” She gave a heartfelt nod to his unwavering support during the residency. “Thank you for always picking me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I want to do,” Adele said, her gratitude palpable. “There have been times when I’m too tired or too emotional and drained, and you say, ‘Come, baby. Get up, baby.’ I appreciate that.”

© Kevin Mazur, Getty Rich Paul and Adele are engaged

Rich, a high-profile sports agent, and Adele began dating in 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. In May, the Someone Like You singer shared her hopes of starting a family with him after wrapping up her residency, and in August, she confirmed their engagement.

Though fans have speculated about her massive diamond ring since 2022, Adele made it official earlier this year, and the couple has been glowing ever since.

© Getty Adele showcases her sparkler

The finale wasn’t just a celebration—it was a farewell to an iconic chapter in Adele’s career. Reflecting on the residency, she told the crowd, “It’s been wonderful, and I will miss it terribly.” Known for her candid nature, Adele admitted she has no immediate plans to perform again. “I don’t have any f—king plans,” she joked, sparking laughter from the audience. “But don’t worry—I’ll be back.”

Adele’s two-year Vegas residency has been a triumph, both artistically and personally. In addition to delivering powerhouse performances night after night, she found closure in a deeply personal moment when Celine Dion attended one of her shows last month.

The two iconic singers were seen tearfully embracing, a moment Adele described as transformative. “I cried for a whole week,” she revealed during the performance.