Christine and Frank Lampard's £10m mansion with festive red door is perfect for holiday season

Christine and Frank Lampard are on the countdown to Christmas.

The couple, who wed in 2015, are parents to young children, Freddie, three, and Patricia, six, so this time of year is likely extra special for the family.

The Loose Women presenter and her former Chelsea footballer husband, who is also a doting dad to his daughters Isla, 17, and Luna, 19, from a previous relationship, live in a stunning townhouse in the capital said to be worth around £10 million.

© Getty Frank and Christine wed in 2015

Christine and Frank prefer to, generally, keep their home life private and so not much of their impressive home has been seen.

However, fans were given a glimpse of the exterior of their sprawling abode back in October, showing off the bright red front door.

In the snap shared on Christine's Instagram, we received a glimpse of their huge porch which is complete with a set of stone stairs with an iron rail leading up to their generously-sized front door which is painted in a vibrant red shade.

© Instagram Christine Lampard shares photo of house

At the time, the mother-of-two was posting photos of their house to show off their Halloween decorations, as Christine and Frank welcomed neighbours and friends with fellow children to collect sweet treats.

Although this suited the Halloween theme perfectly, we can't help but think it would really come to life at this time of year.

A festive red door adorned with a large wreath would look exceptional.

© Instagram Christine's son Freddie looked so sweet as he embraced the frestive season

Though we're yet to see Christine and Frank's festive décor at their property, we did get a peek at how the family are getting into the Christmas spirit.

The broadcaster shared an adorable photo of Freddie admiring a gingerbread house while the two were on a day out. The Christmas-themed display featured whimsical icing, and a railway track topped with Santa.

Christine and Frank's ultra-chic monochrome home

Meanwhile, other snaps that have been shared from time to time show how their gorgeous home embraces a monochrome theme.

One photo of their kitchen shared on Christine's birthday in 2021 showcased the sleek décor.

Christine and Frank's pristine kitchen

It has white cabinets with grey worktops and a long grey dining table with glass pendant lights hanging overhead.

When Christine announced one of her pregnancies on Instagram, she showed off more of their stunning living room.

© Instagram Christine in their lounge when she announced her pregnancy

It follows a modern theme with white walls, plush grey carpets and floor-length grey curtains seen draping along the floor.

A flatscreen television is mounted on the wall and we can also spot a huge chandelier in the corner of the room, hanging above a mirror to reflect the light.