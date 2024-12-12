Keira Knightley's high-security home after nightmare stalker left her afraid to go out

Keira Knightley, 39, is living in a world of espionage and action for her new Netflix hit, Black Doves, but in real-life it's a more low-key existence in leafy London. Read on to find out all about her private home which she shares with musician husband James Righton and their daughters, Eddie, 9, and Delilah, 5.

Keira snapped up her North London abode in 2013, and while it has been reported that it was on the market for $6.5 million, it hasn't been documented how much the Bend it Like Beckham actress actually paid for it.

The residence boasts 2,800 square feet of living space and is comprised of five bedrooms and four bathrooms – so plenty of space for their family of four.

Keira also recently revealed that she will not be having any more children. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, she said: “You know that thing where you're like, 'Oh, you know they're so nice. Should we have another one?' And you think, 'Oh yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth but I cannot watch anymore Peppa Pig.”She added: "It's not gonna happen. There's no more kids."

Keira Knightley's stalker hell

There was a time when Keira and her family almost moved out of their beloved home and that's because of a dramatic stalker incident which saw Mark Revill convicted for talking and posting things through her letterbox.

In court a statement by the star was read out. It said: "This man has caused a lot of distress and panic. I'm scared every time I go outside. When I return home I have to look behind me. I don't know who might be in the shadows."

Since then, the mother-of-two has upped the security at her property including shutters and extra CCTV, according to The Sun.

Renovations have also taken place to add a toilet downstairs and reconfigure the downstairs layout.

The Love Actually star does not have Instagram and does not sure any insights into her private home life, likely for security reasons.

Where did Keira Knightley grow up?

Keira was raised by her parents Sharman MacDonald andWill Knightley, along with her older brother Caleb in a humble terraced house in Teddington. She has previously revealed that she had a "very politically inclined" upbringing and would often join their parents on anti-war marches in London.

After leaving the family home, the siblings even chose to move in together, sharing a flat in Hyde Park!